trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Average Wall Street bonuses dipped 26% to $176,700 last year

by AP - 03/30/23 8:11 AM ET
by AP - 03/30/23 8:11 AM ET
People pass the front of the New York Stock Exchange, March 22, 2023. Average Wall Street bonuses dropped sharply last year amid lagging profits and recession fears, New York state’s comptroller reported Thursday.(AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Average Wall Street bonuses dropped sharply last year to $176,700 amid lagging profits and recession fears, New York state’s comptroller reported Thursday.

The bonuses for employees in New York City’s securities industry dropped 26% from 2021, when the average was a record $240,400, according to New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s annual estimate. DiNapoli noted that bonuses last year returned to pre-pandemic levels.

“Wall Street’s cash bonuses were expected to fall as several factors weighed on the securities’ industry profitability in 2022,” DiNapoli said in a prepared release.

The comptroller said Wall Street’s pretax profits fell 56% in 2022 due to a sharp decline in investment-banking fees driven by inflation, interest-rate hikes and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The bonus pool for 2022 was $33.7 billion, down 21% from the previous year’s record of $42.7 billion, according to the comptroller.

The securities industry plays a major role in state and city tax revenue, accounting for an estimated 22% of the state’s tax collections and 8% of collections for the city.

“Employment in leisure and hospitality, retail, restaurants and construction must continue to improve for the city and state to fully recover,” DiNapoli said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s historic indictment: Five takeaways
  2. DeSantis: Florida won’t cooperate with Trump extradition
  3. McCarthy vows to hold Bragg ‘and his unprecedented abuse of power to ...
  4. ‘This is a mockery and a disgrace’: House weaponization panel descends into ...
  5. READ: Trump's response to indictment in hush money case
  6. ‘It’s embarrassing’: Progressives slam Trump indictment in Stormy Daniels ...
  7. NYPD orders every member of department to report in uniform following Trump ...
  8. Here’s what 2024 Republicans have said about Trump’s indictment
  9. Yellen says Trump administration ‘decimated’ financial oversight
  10. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  11. ‘You don’t want to fall for this’: BBB warns of smart TV scam
  12. New study finds plants ‘scream’ when stressed or injured, raising questions ...
  13. What lawmakers are saying about Trump’s indictment
  14. Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels hush money case
  15. North Dakota governor vetoes bill restricting transgender students’ pronouns
  16. Tucker Carlson: Trump indictment ‘greater assault’ on democracy than Jan. 6
  17. Republicans divided over tackling Medicare Advantage overpayments
  18. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
Load more

Video

See all Video