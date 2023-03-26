trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Berliners vote to decide on climate goals for city

by AP - 03/26/23 6:57 AM ET
by AP - 03/26/23 6:57 AM ET
The Berlin TV Tower stands out in the center of Berlin, Friday, March 24, 2023. Voters in Berlin go to the polls this weekend to decide on a proposal that would force the city government to drastically ramp up the German capital’s climate goals. Sunday’s referendum, which has attracted considerable financial support from U.S.-based philanthropists,…

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin voters were asked Sunday to decide on a proposal that would force the city government to drastically ramp up the German capital’s climate goals.

The referendum calls for Berlin to become climate neutral by 2030. The target means that in less than eight years, the city would no longer be allowed to contribute further to global warming.

An existing law sets the deadline for achieving that goal at 2045, which is also Germany’s national target.

The center-right Christian Democratic Union, which won a recent local election in the capital and is likely to lead its new government, opposes the earlier target but would be bound to implement it if the referendum passes.

While surveys showed Berliners narrowly in favor of the proposal, enthusiasm was muted on Saturday. A rally and concert at the city’s iconic Brandenburg Gate drew far fewer than the 35,000 people organizers had hoped for.

The referendum requires the support of at least 25% of the city’s 2.4 million eligible voters to pass — something that could be harder to achieve on a day when no other voting is taking place.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis looks to revamp strategy amid signs of political strain
  2. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  3. Greene, Gaetz rip into Haley at Trump rally: She ‘can keep clicking her ...
  4. Biden will not assert executive privilege for court-ordered depositions of ...
  5. Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer ...
  6. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  7. Watch live: Trump holds first official 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas
  8. House Republicans rebuke Bragg’s ‘unavailing’ refusal to provide ...
  9. Alvin Bragg may have been asked to delay Trump charges: John Dean
  10. Teen overdose deaths have doubled in three years. Blame fentanyl.
  11. Politics are increasingly a dating dealbreaker — especially for women 
  12. House Republicans pass Parents Bill of Rights
  13. Michigan becomes first state in decades to repeal ‘right-to-work’ law ...
  14. Biden nominee to lead FAA withdraws amid GOP criticism
  15. Ocasio-Cortez posts first TikTok in support of the app, says ban ‘doesn’t ...
  16. Republicans want history to hold Donald Trump accountable — when it won’t ...
  17. Strong signal, pending action: Putin’s warrant shows limits of international ...
  18. How Jerome Powell’s economic moves put pressure on Biden
Load more

Video

See all Video