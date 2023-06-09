trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Berlusconi readmitted to Italian hospital for planned medical checks

by AP - 06/09/23 11:01 AM ET
by AP - 06/09/23 11:01 AM ET

MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi was readmitted to a Milan hospital Friday for planned medical checks related to his chronic leukemia, his doctors said in a statement.

Berlusconi’s doctors, Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri, said the tests being conducted at San Raffaele Hospital had been moved up “as part of normal practice in medicine,” and that the timing didn’t signal “any criticality or alarm.”

The 86-year-old media mogul and former three-time premier spent 45 days being treated for a lung infection and chronic leukemia at the same hospital, before being discharged exactly three weeks ago.

The Italian news agency La Presse said he was expected to spend at least one night in the hospital.

Berlusconi’s Forza Italia Party is part of Premier Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition, but currently has no Cabinet posts. Berlusconi holds a seat in the Italian Senate.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  2. Trump indicted on 37 counts in Mar-a-Lago case
  3. Five major revelations from Trump’s federal indictment
  4. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  5. Trump rages on social media after 37-count indictment unsealed
  6. Jack Smith highlights ‘the scope and the gravity’ of charges against Trump
  7. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  8. READ: Trump indictment in classified documents case
  9. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  10. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  11. Watch live: Special counsel in Trump documents case delivers first remarks
  12. Trump shakes up legal team in documents case after indictment
  13. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  14. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  15. Special counsel to make first remarks on Trump indictment
  16. McCarthy says Trump indictment will ‘disrupt the nation’
  17. Hillary Clinton responds to Trump indictment with ‘But Her Emails’ merch ...
  18. Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon assigned to his documents case
Load more

Video

See all Video