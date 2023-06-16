trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Bulgarian authorities dismiss chief prosecutor amid anger over failure to tackle corruption

by AP - 06/16/23 3:57 AM ET
by AP - 06/16/23 3:57 AM ET

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has dismissed the country’s chief prosecutor amid public anger over his failure to tackle high-level corruption, the presidential press office said Friday.

Radev signed a decree to remove Ivan Geshev from his post after the Supreme Judicial Council earlier this week voted to oust him for “undermining the prestige of the judiciary.” The decision referred to his remark during a news conference demanding the removal of “political trash” from Parliament.

Geshev, 52, who was halfway into his seven-year term, had sweeping powers to oversee the work of all prosecutors. But since his appointment, he has faced protests by people accusing him of shielding corrupt politicians and businessmen instead of bringing them to justice.

His appointment in 2019, when he was the sole candidate for the job, was believed to be the result of political backing by the then ruling GERB party. His dismissal now comes after a deal between GERB and its main political rival, the reformist We Continue the Change party, who fiercely opposed Geshev’s actions.

Geshev becomes the first prosecutor-general in Bulgaria’s post-communist history to be formally dismissed from the influential post, in a move seen by some analysts as a success for civil society.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump indictment lays bare security risks of storage at Mar-a-Lago 
  2. GOP unrest: Conservatives threaten to tank party’s 2024 spending bills
  3. Zelensky: Ukrainian loss could force US to choose between ‘collapse of ...
  4. Shutdown odds grow amid GOP infighting
  5. Senate GOP fears House actions could lead to shutdown: ‘It’s going to be a ...
  6. Cancer rates are climbing among young people. It’s not clear why.
  7. House GOP votes to increase congressional authority over federal rulemaking
  8. The GOP’s ‘pardon me’ primary
  9. College Board says it won’t alter AP courses to comply with Florida’s laws
  10. Karl Rove in Journal op-ed: Trump ‘will pay a high price’ in Mar-a-Lago case
  11. Teacher shot by first-grader was fired, attorney says. Email to division: ‘I ...
  12. Democratic group launches ‘This f***ing guy’ campaign centered on Trump ...
  13. Senate Republicans introduce plan to tackle student loan debt
  14. Ukraine’s counteroffensive so far: steady gains, heavy losses
  15. GOP’s Bacon on Trump indictment: ‘The emperor has no clothes’
  16. These 20 House Republicans voted to block resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  17. RFK Jr. ranks higher in favorability than other major 2024 candidates: poll
  18. Biden knocks reporter for ‘dumb question’ about corruption allegation
Load more

Video

See all Video