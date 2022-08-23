trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Canada, Germany aim to start hydrogen shipments in 2025

by The Associated Press - 08/23/22 5:14 PM ET
Justin Trudeau, Olaf Scholz
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wait for a signing ceremony to begin on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador. Trudeau and Scholz signed a deal to kickstart a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected in just three years. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

STEPHENVILLE, Newfoundland (AP) — The leaders of Germany and Canada said Tuesday a new hydrogen pact will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected in just three years.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed the deal in the port town of Stephenville, Newfoundland. A Canadian company has plans to build a zero-emission plant that will use wind energy to produce hydrogen and ammonia for export.

Hydrogen is seen as a component of Europe’s plan to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, particularly in light of the war in Ukraine and recent reductions in the supply of Russian natural gas to Germany and other countries.

“The market case and the need to scale up was coming and wasn’t quite here yet. Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine has meant that everything gets accelerated,” Trudeau said.

Scholz said Canada is Germany’s partner of choice as the country moves away from relying on Russia to supply energy.

“Our need might be even higher under the new circumstances,” Scholz said.

Natural gas prices have surged as Russia has reduced or cut off natural gas flows to a dozen European Union countries, fueling inflation and raising the risk that Europe could plunge into recession. Germans have been urged to cut gas use now so the country will have enough for the winter ahead.

The Canadian government earlier Tuesday signed separate agreements with Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz that will see the two German auto manufacturers secure access to Canadian raw materials for batteries in electric vehicles. The agreements include Canadian cobalt, graphite, nickel and lithium.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. More than $10B in student loans for ...
  2. White House to announce student loan ...
  3. Five takeaways from primary night in ...
  4. Democrat Ryan wins bellwether special ...
  5. Trump defiance of DOJ on classified ...
  6. 25-year-old Maxwell Alejandro Frost ...
  7. Oz aide mocks Fetterman’s stroke in ...
  8. McConnell asked if he has reaction to ...
  9. Some Trump appointees become critical ...
  10. Biden student loan plans caught in ...
  11. Six reasons Biden should not cancel ...
  12. Biden’s student loan plan: What we ...
  13. Judge gives Trump until Friday to ...
  14. Congress implies UFOs have non-human ...
  15. The Hill’s Morning Report — Trump ...
  16. McConnell’s not wrong, but ...
  17. FDA approves first fast-acting oral ...
  18. Can Florida Democrats take down ...
Load more

Video

See all Video