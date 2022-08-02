trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Caterpillar post strong Q2 profit as it raises prices

by Associated Press - 08/02/22 7:11 AM ET
A caterpillar is seen by a small hydro power plant on the Zeljeznica river near the town of Trnovo, Saturday, July 9, 2022. It took a decade of court battles and street protests, but Balkan activists fighting to protect some of Europe’s last wild rivers have scored an important conservation victory in Bosnia. A new electricity law, which passed Thursday, bans the further construction of small hydroelectric power plants in the larger of Bosnia’s two independent entities. (AP Photo/Eldar Emric)

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Caterpillar had a strong second quarter and topped most profit expectations with higher prices for machinery offsetting rising costs.

The manufacturer on Tuesday posted a quarterly profit of $1.67 billion, or $3.13. Per share earnings were $3.18 without one-time costs or benefits, which is 18 cents better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey of industry analysts by Zacks Investment Research.

The Deerfield, Illinois, company had revenue of $14.25 billion, about in line with the $14.3 billion analysts had projected.

Operating profit margin for the quarter was 13.6%, down slightly from last year’s 13.9%, and that took some steam out of shares before the opening bell.

“Volumes were well short of our expectations, as (Caterpillar) and its supply base continues to deal with inefficiencies,” wrote Citi analyst Timothy Thein.

Shares of Caterpillar Inc., down nearly 6% this year, slipped about 3% before the opening bell Tuesday.

_____

A portion of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAT

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DOD ‘wiped’ phones of Trump-era ...
  2. Five takeaways from primaries in ...
  3. Sinema leaves Democrats in suspense
  4. OAN’s troubles spark questions for ...
  5. Manchin, Sinema ‘exchanging text’ ...
  6. Pelosi’s husband sells off up to $5 ...
  7. Hawley vows to vote 'no' on adding ...
  8. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  9. Walker says he will debate Warnock in ...
  10. Republicans look for escape hatch ...
  11. Dee Snider rips Kari Lake as ...
  12. Nearly three quarters of millennials ...
  13. Manchin, Fox News host get ...
  14. Schmitt defeats Greitens for Missouri ...
  15. Sleeping less than nine hours could ...
  16. GOP targets Sinema while going all ...
  17. The real reason Xi is upset over ...
  18. AOC is the Democrats’ best shot ...
Load more

Video

See all Video