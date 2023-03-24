trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Chad nationalizes assets by oil giant Exxon, says government

by SAM MEDNICK, Associated Press - 03/24/23 11:44 AM ET
by SAM MEDNICK, Associated Press - 03/24/23 11:44 AM ET
FILE —Chadian workers guide a pipe down a well in the Doba oil fields in southern Chad Oct. 10, 2003. Chad is nationalizing all assets from oil giant Exon Mobil, including hydrocarbon and exploration permits, said Haliki Choua Mahamat the government’s general secretary on state media Thursday March 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Linnee, File)

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Chad is nationalizing all assets from multinational oil giant Exxon Mobil, including its hydrocarbon and exploration permits, said the government.

″The finance and budget minister must make sure the said decree is implemented from the date of its publishing,” said Haliki Choua Mahamat the government’s general secretary on state media.

The nationalization of a private company means that all assets are now owned by the government. While this used to happen in the 1960s and 1970s, it hasn’t happened recently and doesn’t conform to usual legal frameworks in the sector, say energy experts.

Chad began producing oil in 2003 and Exxon has been operating in the country for several decades. It was running the Doba oil project in Chad.

The move could scare away investors from West Africa at a time of growing global energy demand and a decline in foreign investments in the region, said Olufola Wusu, a partner and head of the oil and gas desk at Megathos Law Practice based in Nigeria.

“Expropriation of any sort without compensation is not a step in the right direction, because it is going to erode investor confidence in that particular country and once investors are jittery, they pull back their investment, so regulators and leaders in Africa need to play by the rules,” he said.

The government’s decision came after a long dispute between Exxon and Chad, which rejected the sale of the company’s operations last year.

Tensions have risen in the West African nation in recent months with unprecedented protests mounting against the government of President Mahamat Idriss Deby.

Deby was declared the head of state after his father’s death in April 2021. The son’s succession did not follow Chad’s constitutional line of succession. Opposition political parties at the time called the handover a coup d’etat, but later agreed to accept Deby as interim leader for 18 months.

———-

Associated Press reporter Chinedu Asadu in Abjua Nigeria contributed

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene, Democrats offer tale-of-two-jails after visit with Jan. 6 defendants
  2. Alvin Bragg may have been asked to delay Trump charges: John Dean
  3. Squeezed by investigations, Trump escalates violent rhetoric
  4. ESPN blasts ethnic slur directed at Mina Kimes as ‘extremely offensive’
  5. House Republicans pass Parents Bill of Rights
  6. Politics are increasingly a dating dealbreaker — especially for women 
  7. Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer ...
  8. Newsom gets big win: California Senate approves first-of-its-kind ‘price ...
  9. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  10. Michigan becomes first state in decades to repeal ‘right-to-work’ law ...
  11. Trump to hold rally in Texas under shadow of possible indictment
  12. DeSantis on possibly joining Trump’s ticket: ‘I’m probably more of an ...
  13. Trump sparks pushback with ‘death and destruction’ post
  14. Ethics panel admonishes Graham
  15. Idaho governor signs transgender bathroom bill
  16. Trump warns of ‘potential death and destruction’ if he’s indicted
  17. Trump calls for removal of every top official investigating him
  18. TikTok hires another former Biden aide in push to avoid US ban
Load more

Video

See all Video