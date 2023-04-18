trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

China reveals new details of Raytheon, Lockheed sanctions

by HUIZHONG WU, Associated Press - 04/18/23 11:23 AM ET
by HUIZHONG WU, Associated Press - 04/18/23 11:23 AM ET
FILE - An American flag flies in front of the facade of Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems facility in Woburn, Mass., June 10, 2019. China revealed new details of sanctions it previously announced against two U.S. weapons manufacturers, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, including a ban on Chinese companies doing business with them. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
FILE – An American flag flies in front of the facade of Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems facility in Woburn, Mass., June 10, 2019. China revealed new details of sanctions it previously announced against two U.S. weapons manufacturers, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, including a ban on Chinese companies doing business with them. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China revealed new details of sanctions it previously announced against two U.S. weapons manufacturers Tuesday, including a ban on Chinese companies doing business with them.

China imposed trade and investment sanctions in February on Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s Raytheon Missiles & Defense for supplying weapons to Taiwan, the self-governed island claimed by China.

China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement late Tuesday that the sanctions include a ban on exports and imports by the two companies from and to China “to prevent Chinese products from being used in their military business.”

It added that Chinese companies should “strengthen their due diligence and compliance system construction to verify transaction information” and should not knowingly conduct business with the two companies while importing, exporting or transporting products.

It wasn’t clear what immediate impact the penalties might have, but the restrictions on imports and exports could hurt the two companies. The United States bars most sales of weapons-related technology to China, but some military contractors also have civilian businesses in aerospace and other markets.

Last September, Raytheon Missiles and Defense was awarded a $412 million contract to upgrade Taiwanese military radar as part of a $1.1 billion package of U.S. arms sales to the island.

Taiwan buys the majority of its weapons from the U.S., which is its biggest unofficial ally. In recent years, China has frequently sent fighter jets and warships toward the island, surrounding it at different times in a campaign of military pressure and intimidation.

The sanctions also prohibit the senior executives of both companies from traveling to China or working there. They listed Lockheed Martin CEO James Donald Taiclet, COO Frank Andrew St. John and CFO Jesus Malave, and President Wesley D. Kremer and Vice Presidents Agnes Soeder and Chander Nijhon from Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  2. Biden-McCarthy escalate tit-for-tat over debt ceiling deal
  3. Trump knocks DeSantis over Disney feud
  4. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  5. Senate GOP pops Feinstein Judiciary replacement balloon 
  6. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  7. DeSantis under pressure to dispel GOP concerns over 2024
  8. McCarthy tries to wrangle Republicans on unfinished debt limit bill
  9. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  10. Musk, media reach boiling point over Twitter changes 
  11. Trump calls ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney ‘a born loser’
  12. Christie knocks DeSantis on Disney, says it’s not ‘conservative’ to ...
  13. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  14. Trump posts on Instagram for the first time since Jan. 6 fallout
  15. Trump urges Murdoch to embrace false 2020 election claims in Dominion trial
  16. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  17. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  18. Supreme Court weighs religious accommodation for Christian postal worker
Load more

Video

See all Video