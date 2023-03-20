trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Cruise wants to test self-driving cars all over California

by AP - 03/20/23 9:13 PM ET
by AP - 03/20/23 9:13 PM ET

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit on Monday asked California for permission to test the cars across the entire state.

The GM subsidiary already is running an autonomous ride-hailing service in its hometown of San Francisco after testing for more than two years. It doesn’t have specific plans yet to expand testing in California, but applying with the Department of Motor Vehicles is a step toward entering cities such as Los Angeles.

“While this application doesn’t represent any immediate change to our testing or operations, we hope to continue working with the California DMV to safely and responsibly test our services in other cities in the future,” Cruise spokesman Drew Pusateri said in a statement.

If granted, the test permit won’t allow Cruise to carry non-employee passengers outside of San Francisco. Testing could be done up to 55 miles per hour (88 kilometers per hour) statewide, Cruise said.

Cruise also has been testing autonomous Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles, and carrying employees, friends and family members in central Austin, Texas, and parts of Phoenix.

The GM subsidiary is under investigation by U.S. safety regulators for reports that its autonomous robotaxis can unexpectedly come to a halt, potentially stranding passengers. Cruise says it’s cooperating in the probe and has driven 1 million autonomous miles (1.6 million autonomous kilometers) without causing any life-threatening injuries or deaths.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Rand Paul tweets NY DA ‘should be put in jail’
  2. Trump lawyer: If he’s indicted ‘this is an all-out war’
  3. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  4. Trump throws GOP retreat off course
  5. Comer agrees it could be politically unsustainable to investigate Kushner
  6. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  7. Looming Trump arrest puts GOP lawmakers in uncomfortable spot
  8. White House, reporters push back on disruptive journalist at press briefing
  9. How the banking crisis throws a wrench into Fed rate-hiking
  10. Biden issues first veto, rejecting bill to reverse ESG rule
  11. Judge: California law mandating handgun safety features violates Second ...
  12. Tranq making ‘deadliest drug threat’ in US ‘even deadlier,’ DEA warns
  13. ‘Abbott Elementary’ goes all-in against charter schools 
  14. Georgia attorney convicted on Jan. 6 charges
  15. CDC study warns of ‘dramatic increase’ in deadly fungus across US
  16. If Trump is indicted, what happens next?
  17. Former DOJ official: Trump remark ‘has the effect of poisoning’ jury pool
  18. Putin and Xi must be taught the lessons Hitler and Mussolini learned the hard ...
Load more

Video

See all Video