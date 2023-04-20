trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

CSX railroad’s 1Q profit jumps 15% on higher rates

by JOSH FUNK, Associated Press - 04/20/23 6:55 PM ET
by JOSH FUNK, Associated Press - 04/20/23 6:55 PM ET
FILE - CSX locomotives sit at CSX North Framingham Yard, on Jan. 24, 2023, in Framingham, Mass. CSX reports earnings on Thursday, April 20, 2023.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
FILE – CSX locomotives sit at CSX North Framingham Yard, on Jan. 24, 2023, in Framingham, Mass. CSX reports earnings on Thursday, April 20, 2023.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX hauled in 15% more profit in the first quarter as the railroad’s higher rates and fuel surcharges offset its higher costs.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said Thursday that it earned $987 million, or 48 cents per share. That’s up from $859 million, or 39 cents per share, a year ago.

That topped Wall Street expectations of 43 cents per share, according to FactSet.

CEO Joe Hinrichs said the railroad’s service improved in the quarter as CSX cut down on the number of delays many shippers had complained about over the past year. But volume was down about 1%.

“Our network is running well,” he said. “We intend to do even better and show that CSX can sustain reliable service over time.”

Safety has been a key focus for railroads ever since a fiery Norfolk Southern derailment in Ohio in February. Hinrichs emphasized that railroads are very safe compared to other forms of transportation, but he vowed CSX wouldn’t be complacent about safety.

“I think the data supports that railroads are by far the safest way to transport materials and goods over long distances,” Hinrichs said.

CSX officials highlighted some of the steps the railroad is taking to improve safety, including installing 53 more trackside detectors to help find equipment problems before they cause a derailment. After that, CSX will have hot-bearing detectors 14.9 miles (24 kilometers) apart on average across its network.

Edward Jones analyst Jeff Windau said that’s likely to be a common theme all the major railroads will discuss this quarter as they respond to pressure to improve safety after the recent derailments. The industry may well see additional requirements later this year, but it’s not yet clear what might come out of Congress and regulators.

CSX’s revenue grew 9% to $3.71 billion in the quarter, ahead of analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion.

The railroad’s expenses were up about 5% to $2.24 billion as the cost of fuel and wages continued to grow, with CSX hiring more employees and starting paying its employees the raises it promised during last fall’s contract fight. Windau said CSX did “a really nice job managing expenses.”

The railroad has nearly 1,700 more employees for a total of 22,634 now after hiring aggressively over the past year as part of its efforts to improve service.

Hinrichs said he’s proud of what CSX has done to address workers’ quality-of-life concerns this year by agreeing to provide paid sick time to more than 10,000 employees.

Hinrichs has been working to repair relationships with CSX’s unions since he took over the railroad last fall, and he says he’s been encouraged by the conversations he’s had.

“Our union leaders want the same thing we want, which is a safe, well-run railroad that provides very competitive compensation and great long-term benefits to our employees. We do that by serving our customers better,” he said.

Hinrichs said it might be hard for CSX to meet its previous target of seeing volume grow faster than the U.S. ecomomy, but revenue should still be up this year because of strength in some higher-priced markets like coal and automotive shipments. The weakest part of the railroad’s business so far this year has been in deliveries of shipping containers filled with imported goods.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court abortion pill ruling: Four ways it could go, and what it would ...
  2. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  3. How you may wind up paying for San Francisco’s reparations plan
  4. Congressional standoff over Supreme Court escalates  
  5. Chief Justice John Roberts summoned to Capitol Hill
  6. Florida expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ could release flood of book bans
  7. US citizen dies in Sudan amid heavy fighting, US talks of embassy evacuation
  8. Greene vs Green: silencing sparks round of GOP infighting
  9. Watch live: White House press briefing
  10. Former WWE wrestler charged with theft of millions from Mississippi welfare
  11. Christie says 2024 Republicans afraid to call out Trump: ‘It’s like he’s ...
  12. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  13. Americans bought almost 60 million guns during the pandemic
  14. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  15. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
  16. More than 60 California liberal groups call on Feinstein to resign
  17. Mayorkas says administration to announce plans to address expected border surge
  18. Biden’s order against commercial spyware is ‘upsetting the market’
Load more

Video

See all Video