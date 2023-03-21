trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Czech power company CEZ reports eightfold profits increase

by AP - 03/21/23 4:35 AM ET
by AP - 03/21/23 4:35 AM ET

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech power utility CEZ said on Tuesday its 2022 net profit reached 80.7 billion Czech crowns ($3.6 billion), eight times as much as the previous year, resulting in record dividends.

The country’s main electricity producer said it attributed the massive increase to an “enormous rise in prices” caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and to higher profit from commodity trading on foreign markets and also high operational reliability in its power plants.

Net profit in 2021 was 9.9 billion crowns.

The Czech state, which has an almost 70% stake in the company, will receive in 2023 more than 100 billion Czech crowns from CEZ in dividends, income taxes and levies on production sales, including a windfall tax on profits introduced as prices for energy soared.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  2. NY DA Alvin Bragg could eye various charges in Trump prosecution
  3. Tucker Carlson ‘enraged’ private texts revealed; ‘I love Trump’
  4. Rand Paul tweets NY DA ‘should be put in jail’
  5. Trump lawyer: If he’s indicted ‘this is an all-out war’
  6. Graham warns Trump arrest would ‘blow up our country’ 
  7. Comer agrees it could be politically unsustainable to investigate Kushner
  8. Trump’s possible indictment: What to watch for
  9. Van Jones says Bragg may ‘step back from the brink’ on charging Trump
  10. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  11. McCarthy brushes off Trump’s payment to Stormy Daniels as ‘personal money’
  12. Putin and Xi must be taught the lessons Hitler and Mussolini learned the hard ...
  13. Georgia attorney convicted on Jan. 6 charges
  14. Bomb threat disrupts NY court where Trump case is being heard
  15. Tranq making ‘deadliest drug threat’ in US ‘even deadlier,’ DEA warns
  16. Oklahoma Supreme Court finds ‘limited right’ to abortion in state ...
  17. Bipartisan lawmakers introduce bill to ban members from owning, trading stocks
  18. White House, reporters push back on disruptive journalist at press briefing
Load more

Video

See all Video