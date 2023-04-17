trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy, but your order is safe

by AP - 04/17/23 9:59 AM ET
by AP - 04/17/23 9:59 AM ET
FILE - The David's Bridal shop is shown Nov. 19, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy protection Monday, April 17, 2023 the second time that the firm has sought such protection in the last five years. The announcement came just days after the company, one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns and formal wear, said it could be eliminating 9,236 positions across the United States. The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based retailer employs more than 11,000 workers, (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, file)
FILE – The David’s Bridal shop is shown Nov. 19, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy protection Monday, April 17, 2023 the second time that the firm has sought such protection in the last five years. The announcement came just days after the company, one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns…

CONSHOKOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — David’s Bridal has filed for bankruptcy protection, the second time for the chain in the past five years.

The announcement Monday arrives days after the company, one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns and formal wear, said it could eliminate more than 9,200 jobs across the United States. Based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, the company has about 300 stores across dozens of states and employs more than 11,000 workers,

David’s Bridal is looking to sell the company, but its stores remain open and its fulfilling orders without delay. Its online platforms also remain available to help people with their wedding planning needs.

The company last filed for bankruptcy protection in 2018 but reemerged a year later. Monday’s filing was made in New Jersey.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  2. Senate GOP pops Feinstein Judiciary replacement balloon 
  3. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  4. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  5. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  6. A free market no more? Rules of the game have changed after banking ...
  7. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  8. Trump picks up two more endorsements from Senate Republicans
  9. Biden-McCarthy escalate tit-for-tat over debt ceiling deal
  10. Graham calls Marjorie Taylor Greene’s praise of US intelligence leaker ...
  11. Musk, media reach boiling point over Twitter changes 
  12. DeSantis floats building prison on land next to Disney World
  13. GOP education committee chair: ‘I don’t know what a trans girl is’
  14. Scalise says House GOP will roll out debt ceiling plan Tuesday
  15. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy lays down marker in debt-limit ...
  16. Trump urges Murdoch to embrace false 2020 election claims in Dominion trial
  17. I consider Clarence Thomas a friend, and I’m shocked by recent reports
  18. Mace says overturning Roe ‘changed the entire electoral environment’ in 2022
Load more

Video

See all Video