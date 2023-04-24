trending:

Animatronic dragon bursts into flames during Disneyland show

by AP - 04/24/23 6:07 AM ET
This photo courtesy of Shawna Bell shows a fire during the “Fantasmic" show in the Tom Sawyer Island section of Disneyland resort in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Courtesy Shawna Bell via AP)
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Spectators at Disneyland’s popular “Fantasmic” show got a shock this weekend when the feature’s fire-breathing animatronic dragon suddenly burst into flames.

No injuries were reported following the blaze Saturday night at the Southern California theme park, the Anaheim Fire Department said.

Ryan Laux, a frequent Disneyland visitor, said fire has always been a part of the “Fantasmic” presentation. But he said he knew something was awry when when flames didn’t come from where they usually do.

“The head started going on fire instead of the fire projecting out,” said Laux, who lives in Los Angeles and captured the blaze on video.

The show was stopped almost immediately “and then right after that, the dragon started catching fire and the whole body was up in flames,” he said Sunday.

The show takes place twice nightly near the park’s famous Tom Sawyer Island. The climax features Mickey Mouse battling a giant dragon named Maleficent.

Laux said Mickey vanished from the stage as soon as the dragon’s head became engulfed in flames.

The extent of the damage wasn’t immediately known.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

