trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Dubai upholds extradition of financier accused of fraud

by AP - 04/03/23 5:46 PM ET
by AP - 04/03/23 5:46 PM ET
This is a locator map for United Arab Emirates with its capital, Abu Dhabi. (AP Photo)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A court in Dubai on Monday rejected the appeal of a British financier fighting extradition to Denmark, where he is accused of orchestrating a $1.7 billion tax fraud.

Hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah is accused of masterminding a scheme that ran from 2012 to 2015 in which foreign businesses pretended to own shares in Danish companies and claimed tax refunds for which they were not eligible. He was arrested in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, last year.

The Dubai media office said the Court of Cassation upheld a ruling late last year that granted Denmark’s request for extradition. The lower court had said documents implicated him in fraud and money laundering. It was not immediately clear when he would be extradited.

In a separate ruling in September, Shah was ordered to pay $1.25 billion to Denmark’s tax authority as part of a civil case in Dubai. His lawyers are also appealing that ruling.

Shah’s lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment. His legal team had expressed disappointment in the earlier ruling that was upheld on Monday.

The 52-year-old financier has maintained his innocence in interviews with journalists but never appeared in Denmark to answer accusations. His defense has argued in closed-door hearings that Denmark did not follow the procedures laid out in international extradition treaties.

Shah’s lifestyle on Dubai’s luxurious palm-shaped island over the past few years had sparked outrage in Denmark. After Danish authorities signed an extradition agreement with the UAE, Dubai police arrested Shah in June. Shah is one of several suspects sought over the tax scheme.

During his time in Dubai, the hedge fund manager ran a center for autistic children that shut down in 2020 as Denmark sought his extradition. He also oversaw a British-based charity, Autism Rocks, which raised funds through concerts and performances.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. North Dakota legislature fails to override veto of transgender pronoun bill
  2. 13 questions and answers on Trump’s indictment
  3. Finland to join NATO on Tuesday. What will it take for Sweden to follow?
  4. Republicans grapple with their weakness among Generation Z voters
  5. Seaweed bloom reaches record size: ‘Major beaching events are inevitable’
  6. Greene says NYC mayor is ‘delusional,’ trying to curb her First Amendment ...
  7. NYC mayor warns Greene over Trump: 'Be on your best behavior'
  8. Tennessee lawmakers stripped of committees after joining gun violence protests
  9. Texas judge orders banned books returned to library shelves
  10. Home prices soar suddenly after several months of declines
  11. Who is Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing Trump’s arraignment
  12. Will Trump be muzzled? Judge faces critical gag order choice 
  13. Russian offensive falters as Ukraine eyes counterattack
  14. Chris Christie calls Trump camp’s ‘bravado’ over indictment ‘baloney’
  15. Satellite images show dozens of Russian trenches built across Crimea: report
  16. NY judge rules no video cameras in court during Trump’s arraignment: reports
  17. One in four college applicants avoids entire states for political reasons
  18. Manchin on House Republicans’ efforts to investigate Manhattan DA: ‘Can’t ...
Load more

Video

See all Video