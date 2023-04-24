trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

DuPont ordered to pay $16M in Texas plant leak that killed 4

by JUAN A. LOZANO, Associated Press - 04/24/23 7:28 PM ET
by JUAN A. LOZANO, Associated Press - 04/24/23 7:28 PM ET

HOUSTON (AP) — A chemical company was ordered to pay $16 million and sentenced to two years of probation for its role in a poisonous gas leak that killed four workers at a Houston-area plant nearly a decade ago, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

The employees at the now-closed DuPont chemical plant in LaPorte, Texas, died in November 2014 when a chemical used in the manufacturing of insecticide and fungicide, methyl mercaptan, was released.

U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani, who is based in Houston, said the deaths were the result of “DuPont’s criminal negligence.”

“The sentence imposed today sends a clear message of my office’s dedication to holding managers at industrial facilities, and the corporations that own and operate those facilities, accountable for violations of … laws meant to protect the safety of workers and nearby communities,” Hamdani said.

During a court hearing Monday, DuPont, along with Kenneth Sandel, who ran the unit at the plant where the employees who died worked, each pleaded guilty to one count of a negligent release of an extremely hazardous substance.

U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal ordered DuPont to serve the two years of probation, which means that federal officials will have full access to all of the company’s operating locations. DuPont was also ordered to pay a $12 million criminal penalty and make a $4 million community service payment to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

Sandel was ordered to serve one year of probation.

In a statement, Corteva, a spinoff from DuPont that took over its agricultural operations, said it “deeply regrets” the deadly gas leak.

“We are committed to the highest safety standards, and safety is a core value,” Indianapolis-based Corteva said in a statement.

In a final report released in 2019 on the deadly gas leak, the U.S. Chemical Safety Board concluded that various safety management system deficiencies, including problems with troubleshooting operations, safe work practices and toxic gas detection contributed to the severity of the incident.

Attorneys for Sandel, 52, did not immediately return emails seeking comment. In court documents, federal prosecutors had requested Sandel be sentenced to eight months in prison.

The chemical began leaking from a valve around 4 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2014, in a unit at the plant in La Porte, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Houston. Crystle Wise, Wade Baker and brothers Robert and Gilbert Tisnado were killed. A fifth worker was injured.

Sandel and DuPont engineers allegedly devised a plan to divert a large volume of methyl mercaptan gas into a waste gas pipe system during the day before and night of the fatal incident, according to prosecutors and an indictment. However, Sandel failed to implement necessary procedures to evaluate safety aspects of that plan, according to prosecutors.

The unit where the workers died did not have adequate ventilation or air monitoring to ensure employee safety, and procedures weren’t followed that would have restricted worker access into areas where ventilation fans weren’t working, according to the chemical safety board.

In 2016, DuPont permanently shut down the insecticide production plant where the workers died.

Brent Coon, an attorney who represented Wise’s family, said jail time for executives would be more effective in preventing similar tragedies. DuPont settled lawsuits filed by Wise’s family and the families of the other workers who were killed.

“It remains to the general public to believe whether or not … probation is fair criminal punishment for somebody whose decision led to several highly avoidable and painful deaths,” Coon said. ___ Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  2. Obama boosts Biden’s reelection bid: ‘Let’s get to work’
  3. Gorsuch sold Colorado property to major law firm head after confirmation: report
  4. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  5. Senate GOP bemoans McCarthy plan to punt debt ceiling to election year
  6. DeSantis vs. Disney feud divides GOP over attacks on ‘woke’ companies
  7. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  8. Has the media’s ‘big purge’ begun?
  9. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  10. Haley calls for national ‘consensus’ on abortion
  11. Trump questions why he should participate in GOP primary debates
  12. Manchin threatens to support repeal of Biden’s landmark climate bill 
  13. Five possible reasons Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting company
  14. Tucker Carlson’s Fox News ouster dismays GOP
  15. RFK Jr.’s longshot presidential bid may still give Biden a headache 
  16. Home prices rise for the first time in months as spring fever hits housing ...
  17. Jordan subpoenas FBI human resources official
  18. Data guru Nate Silver to leave ABC
Load more

Video

See all Video