trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Environmental groups sue Shell over air quality at massive new Pennsylvania petrochemical plant

by MICHAEL RUBINKAM, Associated Press - 05/11/23 4:16 PM ET
by MICHAEL RUBINKAM, Associated Press - 05/11/23 4:16 PM ET
FILE - The construction on Shell Chemicals' Beaver County, Pa., ethane cracker plant in Potter Township, Pa., is pictured on May 12, 2020. Shell is putting residents' health at risk by persistently violating air quality standards at its massive new petrochemical refinery in western Pennsylvania, an environmental group alleged in a lawsuit Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE – The construction on Shell Chemicals’ Beaver County, Pa., ethane cracker plant in Potter Township, Pa., is pictured on May 12, 2020. Shell is putting residents’ health at risk by persistently violating air quality standards at its massive new petrochemical refinery in western Pennsylvania, an environmental group alleged in a lawsuit Thursday, May 11,…

Shell is putting residents’ health at risk by persistently violating air quality standards at its massive new petrochemical refinery in western Pennsylvania, an environmental group alleged in a lawsuit Thursday.

The “cracker” plant, located along the Ohio River about 30 miles (48 kilometers) outside Pittsburgh, opened in November and uses ethane from a vast shale gas reservoir underneath Pennsylvania and surrounding states to makes polyethylene, a plastic used in everything from consumer and food packaging to tires.

A federal lawsuit filed by the Clean Air Council alleges that operator Shell Chemical Appalachia LLC — a subsidiary of British oil and gas giant Shell plc — is violating state and federal limits on smog, as well as emissions limits in its state-approved operating plan.

Clean Air Council members who live near the plant are “concerned about the impact of the plant’s illegal pollution on their health and the health of their families,” the suit said, noting that smog can worsen respiratory conditions such as bronchitis and asthma. The plaintiffs asked a judge to order Shell to bring the plant into compliance, and impose civil penalties of up to $140,000 per day.

Shell spokesperson Curtis Smith said the company had no comment on the suit.

The plant has been shut down for repairs since early April after Shell said it identified a problem with its flaring system, which is designed to burn off unwanted gases. Shell expects to restart the offline units later this month, Smith said. The Clean Air Council said Shell has violated limits on visible emissions from its flares.

“We will continue to report out and comply with all regulations while also applying lessons learned and best practices to ensure our operations have no negative impact on people or the environment,” Smith said.

Shell was attracted to Pennsylvania because of a drilling boom in the vast Marcellus Shale natural gas field. The company had projected to spend $6 billion on the refinery, which took years to build. At full capacity, the plant is expected to produce 3.5 billion pounds (1.6 billion kilograms) of polyethylene annually.

Environmental advocacy groups had fought the plant and predicted that it would generate more plastic pollution, compounds that form smog and planet-warming greenhouse gases. Shell has said it is using the best available technologies to try to minimize air pollution.

“Shell’s persistent law-breaking must end,” Joseph Minott, executive director of the Clean Air Council, said in a statement Thursday. “The community will not tolerate dangerous pollution events that risk the health of families across Beaver County and beyond.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators disavow Trump on debt ceiling, signaling growing rift
  2. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  3. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  4. DOJ seeks to stop Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  5. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  6. Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper reacting to CNN town hall
  7. El Niño’s arrival is imminent and there’s a 90% chance it lasts all ...
  8. Here are the top four areas of debt ceiling compromise the GOP is eyeing
  9. George Santos owns up to theft charges in Brazil, signs deal to avoid ...
  10. Title 42 explained: What is it, why is it ending, what’s next?
  11. Federal judge blocks Biden move to release migrants on ‘parole’ just ahead ...
  12. Head of NSA, Cyber Command expected to resign
  13. Kaitlan Collins calls Trump town hall a ‘major inflection point’ ahead of ...
  14. Army training base Fort Benning renamed Fort Moore
  15. GOP senator says he won’t support Trump in 2024: ‘Where do I begin?’
  16. Spanberger doesn’t want Congress to get paid until it solves debt crisis
  17. Federal judge rules adults ages 18-20 cannot be blocked from purchasing handguns
  18. 2024 GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy proposes raising voting age to 25
Load more

Video

See all Video