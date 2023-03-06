FAA says it fixed issue that delayed some Florida flights

trending:

by The Associated Press - 03/06/23 7:00 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 03/06/23 7:00 PM ET

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it fixed a radar issue that caused it to halt flights to and from parts of South Florida for about an hour.

The FAA did not describe the radar problem in detail, but a spokesman said it affected air-route traffic control centers in Miami and Jacksonville.

The issue caused FAA to hold up flights leaving airports in Miami and other cities. Miami International Airport told travelers with flights on Monday to contact their airline.

By late afternoon, more than 200 flights were delayed at Orlando International, about 150 in Fort Lauderdale, and about 130 in Miami, according to tracking service Flightaware.

In January, FAA briefly halted flights nationwide because of an outage affecting a system that generates alerts for pilots. That breakdown led to about 1,300 canceled flights and more than 11,000 delays. The FAA said contractors accidentally deleted files from a database and its backup system.

