trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Fernández, Biden hold talks amid Argentina’s economic strain

by AAMER MADHANI and DANIEL POLITI, Associated Press - 03/29/23 4:16 PM ET
by AAMER MADHANI and DANIEL POLITI, Associated Press - 03/29/23 4:16 PM ET
President Joe Biden meets with Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Alberto Fernández of Argentina used a White House meeting Wednesday to spotlight the economic strain his country faces as he looks for President Joe Biden to back Argentina’s effort to renegotiate with the International Monetary Fund on terms of $44 billion debt.

The United States has veto power in the IMF, so any sign of support from Biden to revise requirements to the debt agreement would be seen as a positive for Argentina while talks continue.

In comments to reporters at the start of their meeting, Fernández noted that Argentina’s economy has endured the “worst drought” in the country in more than 90 years. He also noted the Russia’s war in Ukraine has caused rippling effects on his country’s economy and others.

“We certainly look forward to your continued support as you have done so far,” Fernández said.

Washington is increasingly concerned about China’s involvement in Argentina, particularly the planned construction of two nuclear plants in Buenos Aires by Chinese companies, and may seek concessions from Argentina in exchange for support with the IMF.

Biden did not directly address the IMF issue but said the moment presented an opportunity to increase U.S.-Argentina economic ties.

“I think we have an enormous opportunity to increase our economic interchange, our economic integration on everything from clean energy to critical minerals to technology to security,” Biden said.

The leaders’ meeting was initially supposed to take place last July but was postponed when Biden contracted COVID-19.

Politi reported from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Yellen says Trump administration ‘decimated’ financial oversight
  2. Texas judge strikes down ObamaCare’s free preventive services requirement
  3. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  4. Tennessee Republican responds to ‘hatred’ over remarks that nothing will ...
  5. House passes GOP-led energy package touted as party’s top priority
  6. Are Americans really pulling back from traditional values?
  7. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  8. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  9. McCarthy offers to make Biden ‘soft food’ lunch if he will meet on debt ...
  10. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  11. ‘QAnon Shaman’ released from prison, transferred to halfway house
  12. Here is where the debate on Social Security and Medicare stands in Congress
  13. Most in new poll oppose laws restricting drag shows or performances
  14. Hawley, Paul clash on floor over TikTok ban 
  15. Manchin threatens to sue Biden administration if electric vehicle credit ...
  16. Christie ‘tired’ of hearing Trump grievances
  17. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  18. House Democrats vent frustration after Biden reversal on COVID-19 emergency ...
Load more

Video

See all Video