trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Ferrari to make 80% hybrid and full-electric range by 2030

by The Associated Press - 06/16/22 10:15 AM ET
FILE – The new Ferrari, named LaFerrari, is presented during the first media day of the 83rd Geneva International Motor Show, Switzerland, March 5, 2013. Italian luxury sports car maker Ferrari on Thursday, June 16, 2022 outlined its electrification strategy that calls for 40% full-electric and 40% hybrid models by 2030. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)

MILAN (AP) — Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari on Thursday outlined an electrification strategy that calls for 40% full-electric vehicles and 40% hybrid models by 2030.

CEO Benedetto Vigna confirmed that the first electric car will be presented in 2025, with the first deliveries the following year.

Now, just four Ferrari models, or 20% of the range, are hybrid cars. Its first hybrid model was the limited edition La Ferrari launched in 2013, capitalizing on Formula 1 technology.

Vigna, a former technology entrepreneur who joined Ferrari as CEO nine months ago, said the electrification strategy is “highly relevant.”

“Not only it is required by emissions regulations, but most importantly, we believe we can use the electric engine to enhance the performance of our cars, as we did already with our hybrid Ferrari,’’ he said at an analyst presentation.

As Ferrari expands its model range, the car company based in the northern Italian city of Maranello said it would unveil the long-awaited Purosangue utility vehicle in September. Bearing the Italian name for thoroughbred, the Purosangue will represent no more than 20% of vehicles produced during its cycle.

In all, Ferrari plans to launch 15 new models from 2023 to 2026, including a new high-performance supercar.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Israel and Iran: Five minutes to ...
  2. Live coverage: Pence in spotlight ...
  3. Abbott leading O’Rourke in ...
  4. Expected reversal of Miranda requires ...
  5. Who is Michael Luttig, who testifies ...
  6. Trump lawyer cited ‘heated fight’ ...
  7. Democrats face congressional rout ...
  8. DeSantis on Musk tweet: ‘I welcome ...
  9. Bill Clinton: ‘Fair chance’ US ...
  10. White House to tackle online ...
  11. Who is Greg Jacob, Pence’s lawyer ...
  12. Trump releases 12-page response to ...
  13. Exxon Mobil, Chevron push back on ...
  14. Where the 10 House Republicans who ...
  15. McConaughey hires DC lobbyists in gun ...
  16. Republicans go scorched-earth in ...
  17. Navy fires five leaders in less than ...
  18. Watch live: Jan. 6 hearing focuses on ...
Load more

Video

See all Video