trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies

by The Associated Press - 08/13/22 5:28 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — Anshu Jain, a former co-CEO of Deutsche Bank, has died, his family said in a statement Saturday. He was 59.

Jain died after a battle with duodenal cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017.

Jain was Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank from 2012 to 2015, where he helped build the firm’s global capital markets business. As Co-CEO along with Jürgen Fitschen, he was the first ever non-European to lead the German bank. Before that, he was appointed to Deutsche Bank’s Management Board in 2009 and ran the corporate and investment bank division from 2010.

“Anshu Jain played a key role in expanding Deutsche Bank’s position in our global business with companies and institutional investors,” said Alexander Wynaendts, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank. “Today, this is of strategic importance not just for Deutsche Bank, but for Europe as a financial center.”

After leaving Deutsche Bank, Jain served as president of New York-based financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald from 2017 until his death.

Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick said Jain “was the consummate professional who brought a wealth of experience and wisdom to his role as president.”

He began his career as an analyst in derivatives research at Kidder, Peabody & Co., then moved to Merrill Lynch, where he spent seven years setting up and then running the firm’s global hedge fund coverage group.

Jain was born in Jaipur, India, in January 1963. He received an MBA at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He was a lifelong vegetarian and loved wildlife photography, cricket and golf, according to his family’s statement.

He is survived by his wife, Geetika, his mother, and two children.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Shocked and disheartened’: How ...
  2. Cheney looks to cling on in Wyoming ...
  3. Why Trump’s effort to oust ...
  4. Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles ...
  5. GOP under fire for rhetoric over IRS
  6. Lacking power, Supreme Court’s ...
  7. Schiff questions if Trump ...
  8. Klobuchar: FBI investigation of Trump ...
  9. Alex Wagner kicks off ‘dream job’ ...
  10. Hogan: ‘We still have a lot of ...
  11. NASA might cancel mission to massive ...
  12. White House press secretary on low ...
  13. The Memo: What the latest dramatic ...
  14. Trump suspected of violating ...
  15. Hutchinson: FBI ‘simply carrying ...
  16. Dick Cheney diminishes himself to ...
  17. GOP senator mum on whether he would ...
  18. State Department alerts US citizens ...
Load more

Video

See all Video