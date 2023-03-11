trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Gas prices surge in New Jersey, around nation

by AP - 03/11/23 1:26 PM ET
by AP - 03/11/23 1:26 PM ET

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices surged in New Jersey and around the nation at large, but analysts say the increase could be short-lived amid a recent drop in demand and the cost of crude oil.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.30, up 10 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $4.37 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.47, up eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $4.31 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say less expensive oil and fewer people fueling up their vehicles usually lowers prices at the pump. If that continues, they say, prices are likely to drop despite some recent upward price pressure due to the switch to more expensive summer blend gasoline, which has a lower volatility to limit evaporative emissions that normally increase with warm weather.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump indictment? Possibility throws wrench into campaign plans
  2. New study on monkeys using stone tools raises questions about evolution
  3. China-brokered Iran-Saudi deal raises red flags for US
  4. Permanent daylight saving time? Where efforts to ‘lock the clocks’ stand
  5. Biden selects new Air Force One design after discarding Trump’s
  6. Swalwell hits Jordan at hearing over subpoena compliance: ‘Quite rich’
  7. Boebert praises high rural teen birth rates while announcing first grandchild
  8. 5 things to know about the Silicon Valley Bank collapse
  9. Five things to know about the Iran-Saudi deal brokered by China
  10. McConnell’s hospitalization raises questions for GOP’s future
  11. GOP House member introduces bill to allow congressional employees to store ...
  12. Walgreens gets dragged into abortion war
  13. Republicans race to outdo each other on education
  14. Who wants to live in the United States of Florida?
  15. Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
  16. Post-decency politics: House Democrats use a hearing to attack free speech and ...
  17. Youngkin calls for gender-neutral bathrooms after question from transgender ...
  18. Santos accused of orchestrating credit card skimming operation
Load more

Video

See all Video