trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Germany braces for 50-hour train strike after employers refuse union demands

by AP - 05/12/23 8:25 AM ET
by AP - 05/12/23 8:25 AM ET
Travellers with suitcases walk around Berlin's main train station, Friday, May 12, 2023. A labor union representing more than 200,000 railway workers said Friday that it is going ahead with a planned strike next week after its demands for better pay were rejected by employers. The EVG union said its members will walk out for 50 hours from late Sunday until late Tuesday. The 50-hour strike will likely is one of the biggest in recent history. (Carsten Koall/dpa via AP)
Travellers with suitcases walk around Berlin’s main train station, Friday, May 12, 2023. A labor union representing more than 200,000 railway workers said Friday that it is going ahead with a planned strike next week after its demands for better pay were rejected by employers. The EVG union said its members will walk out for 50 hours from late Sunday until late Tuesday. The 50-hour strike will likely is one of the biggest in recent history. (Carsten Koall/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A labor union representing more than 200,000 railway workers said Friday that it was going ahead with a planned strike next week after its demands for better pay were rejected by employers.

The EVG union said its members will walk out for 50 hours from late Sunday until late Tuesday. Rail company Deutsche Bahn has canceled all long-distance travel during that period and warned that most regional trains also won’t run.

The strike will likely be one of the biggest in recent years, following a previous large-scale walkout in April.

But union co-leader Cosima Ingenschay said that a strike could still be averted at the last minute if employers put forward another offer.

EVG went into the current round of pay negotiations seeking a raise of 12% for its members, or at least 650 euros more each month. It also wants the minimum wage of 12 euros an hour to be ensured through basic pay rather than with bonuses, as is currently the case for some 2,700 workers.

The strike will affect dozens of rail companies as well as freight traffic.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Former Trump prosecutor slams GOP ‘political theater,’ takes the Fifth at ...
  2. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  3. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  4. GOP senators disavow Trump on debt ceiling, signaling growing rift
  5. Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper reacting to CNN town hall
  6. Newsom announces California budget deficit much larger than previously expected
  7. Garcia introduces ‘Honoring All Families’ resolution after Marjorie Taylor ...
  8. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  9. Sununu knocks GOP voters at Trump town hall: ‘It was embarassing’
  10. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  11. Flesh-eating ‘zombie drug’ saturating Los Angeles streets, officials say
  12. McCarthy says he’ll call FBI director over subpoena in Biden probe
  13. DOJ seeks to stop Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  14. Head of NSA, Cyber Command expected to resign
  15. Title 42 explained: What is it, why is it ending, what’s next?
  16. Here are the top four areas of debt ceiling compromise the GOP is eyeing
  17. Former Trump probe prosecutor invokes the Fifth at deposition 
  18. Federal judge blocks Biden move to release migrants on ‘parole’ just ahead ...
Load more

Video

See all Video