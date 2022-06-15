trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Germany to provide troops for EU military mission in Bosnia

by The Associated Press - 06/15/22 8:49 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday approved the deployment of up to 50 soldiers to join a European Union military mission in Bosnia.

The deployment, which still has to be signed off on by Parliament, would be authorized until June 30, 2023.

Defense Ministry spokesman David Helmbold said the troops would be deployed to the headquarters in Sarajevo and in two mobile observation and liaison teams that would act as the “eyes and ears” of the mission.

Germany last contributed troops to the mission, known as Operation Althea, about a decade ago.

The European Union and the United States have expressed concern about the possible breakup of the ethnically divided Balkan country if the peace agreement brokered over 25 years ago unravels.

The leader of Bosnia’s Serbs has for years pressed for the Serb-run part of Bosnia to leave the rest of the country and unite with neighboring Serbia.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Jan. 6 panel releases Loudermilk tour ...
  2. Republicans go scorched-earth in ...
  3. Bannon rips Barr over Jan. 6 testimony
  4. Trump releases 12-page response to ...
  5. Navy fires five leaders in less than ...
  6. COVID-19 hits a US plateau: Why ...
  7. Fetterman leads Oz in Pennsylvania ...
  8. Biden to sign new LGBT executive ...
  9. Supreme Court dismisses GOP effort to ...
  10. Warnock, Walker tied in Georgia ...
  11. GOP commission refuses to certify New ...
  12. Five takeaways from races in ...
  13. Biden approval rating drops for third ...
  14. Chicago officials urge monkeypox ...
  15. Court document details Trump ...
  16. These are the 27 House Democrats who ...
  17. Principled Profit: The Hill’s ...
  18. Watch live: Jerome Powell holds press ...
Load more

Video

See all Video