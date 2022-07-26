trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Grim news from Walmart sends US markets tumbling

by The Associated Press - 07/26/22 5:06 AM ET
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Asian stock markets were mostly higher Tuesday as investors braced for another sharp interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve to cool inflation. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are being dragged lower early Tuesday after earnings from corporate giant Walmart showed inflation was negatively impacting American consumers’ spending power.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.6% as of 9:55 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite was down noticeably more, falling 1%.

Walmart shares dropped nearly 9% after the retail giant cut its profit outlook for the second quarter and the full year, saying rising prices for food and gas are forcing shoppers to cut back on discretionary items, particularly clothing, that carry higher profit margins.

Walmart’s profit warning in the middle of the quarter is rare, and raised worries about how the highest inflation in 40 years is affecting the entire retail sector. The stocks of other major chains, including Target, Macy’s and Kohl’s, fell following Walmart’s announcement.

Shares of automaker General Motors were also falling sharply, after the company’s second-quarter profit fell 40% from a year ago, as computer chip and parts shortages hobbled factory output and drove the company’s U.S. sales down more than 15%.

The Detroit automaker earned $1.67 billion from April through June, well below the $2.79 billion it made a year earlier. GM couldn’t deliver 95,000 vehicles during the quarter because it lacked parts.

Investors are also looking to the Federal Reserve, which is is expected to announce a rate hike of up to three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday, triple the usual margin. The central bank is waging an aggressive campaign to stem four-decade high inflation. The expected hike would put the Fed’s benchmark rate in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, the highest since 2018.

Tech heavyweights Apple, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon are due to report their results later this week.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump: ‘Fox & Friends’ has gone ...
  2. Navarro urges Trump to skip planned ...
  3. Raskin says he doesn’t buy the ...
  4. GOP civil war on Ukraine builds ...
  5. Cheney blasts Sen. Tom Cotton for ...
  6. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  7. Top Pence aide slams Gaetz for saying ...
  8. Trump set for controversial return to ...
  9. Pence says he and Trump 'may differ ...
  10. The Memo: Democrats see signs for ...
  11. Mitch McConnell’s historic ...
  12. Nearly one in three Americans say it ...
  13. Exercising more than recommended ...
  14. Atlanta-area DA disqualified from ...
  15. Revolving door creates questions and ...
  16. Why the US housing shortage is likely ...
  17. Permanent daylight saving time hits ...
  18. Rubio fires back at Buttigieg over ...
Load more

Video

See all Video