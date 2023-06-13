trending:

GM, Samsung SDI teaming to build more than $3B EV battery cell plant in Indiana

by AP - 06/13/23 9:40 AM ET
This Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows the General Motors logo. General Motors and Samsung SDI have selected New Carlisle as the site of a new electric vehicle battery cell plant in Indiana. The companies announced in April the joint venture to build the more than $3 billion electric vehicle battery cell plant without specifying the location. The plant will create 1,700 manufacturing jobs, Governor Eric Holcomb said in a statement on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
General Motors and Samsung SDI have selected New Carlisle as the site of a new electric vehicle battery cell plant in Indiana.

The companies announced in April the joint venture to build the more than $3 billion electric vehicle battery cell plant without specifying the location.

The plant will create 1,700 manufacturing jobs, Governor Eric Holcomb said in a statement on Tuesday.

The project is GM’s fourth joint venture battery cell factory. It has announced three others with South Korea’s LG Energy Solution. A 900-worker factory near Warren, Ohio, is starting to build cells, while plants in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and Lansing, Michigan, are in the works.

The new Indiana plant will house production lines to build nickel-rich prismatic and cylindrical cells and is expected to help significantly increase the accessibility and affordability of electric vehicles. The facility will have more than 30 GWh of capacity once finished.

GM has five plants in Indiana with more than 5,700 employees. It has stated a goal to sell only electric vehicles by 2035.

Construction on the new plant is expected to start within the next year, supporting more than 1,000 jobs during the build. The companies plan to start production in New Carlisle in 2026.

