trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Greek authorities rescue 91 migrants from river islet on border with Turkey

by COSTAS KANTOURIS and DEMETRIS NELLAS, Associated Press - 06/04/23 2:57 PM ET
by COSTAS KANTOURIS and DEMETRIS NELLAS, Associated Press - 06/04/23 2:57 PM ET

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities rescued 91 migrants from a river islet and transferred them to a processing center near the border with Turkey, police said Sunday.

Police said that the group included 32 men, 25 women and 34 children. The Red Cross was present at the operation. Several migrants told police they were from Syria.

The migrants had been on an islet on Evros River at least since Friday, when nongovernmental organizations emailed Greek authorities alerting them to their presence there. Part of the islet is Greek soil and part is Turkish. By early Sunday, the migrants had moved to the Greek side, enabling the rescue operation, a statement from the prime minister’s office said.

The river’s low water levels of late “favors the illegal crossing of migrants, using islets that fall on both Greek and Turkish territory … the Greek government has appealed to the Turkish government, which was sworn in (Saturday), to coordinate border authorities and prevent illegal crossings,” the statement added.

Almost all of the land border between Greece and Turkey is formed by the Evros River, called Meric in Turkey. The Evros is a key crossing point into Greece for people seeking a better life in the European Union. Greece has built a high fence along much of the border to prevent migrants crossing, and is planning to further extend it.

___

Demetris Nellas reported from Athens.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy’s biggest victory yet comes with political price
  2. Capitol Police stopped a children’s choir from singing the national ...
  3. Former Trump attorney says he wouldn’t be surprised if no charges are filed ...
  4. Trump’s GOP skeptics worry as primary field grows
  5. No survivors found after plane that sparked fighter jet chase crashes in ...
  6. In Florida, doctors can cite Succubus but educators can’t teach Morrison
  7. Massive sargassum seaweed bloom takes surprising turn
  8. Manchin says Democrats miscalculated on waiting to negotiate debt deal 
  9. Greene flips on public release of Jan. 6 tapes, claims it could ‘put the ...
  10. House GOP to turn up heat on feds over gas stoves
  11. Costco shoppers shifting away from specific item; CFO says it’s indicator of ...
  12. Raskin: Recording shows ‘clear understanding’ Trump did not ‘magically’ ...
  13. New evidence in Trump case bolsters two sets of charges
  14. Comey: Trump ‘could be wearing an ankle bracelet’ while accepting GOP ...
  15. Haley warns Ukraine loss could lead to ‘a world war’
  16. Americans are waiting longer and longer to get married
  17. GOP hopefuls slam Trump for comments praising Kim Jong Un
  18. Chuck Todd stepping down from NBC’s ‘Meet The Press’
Load more

Video

See all Video