trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Greek unions stage general strike over rail deaths

by AP - 03/16/23 3:53 AM ET
by AP - 03/16/23 3:53 AM ET

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A general strike in Greece called in response to a rail disaster last month grounded flights and extensively disrupted services, with protests in cities across the country planned for Thursday.

The strike also kept ferries to the Greek islands at port, left public hospitals running with emergency staff, halted public transport services and led to class cancellations at state-run schools.

Unions have rallied behind railway workers’ associations that have staged rolling walkouts since the head-on train collision in northern Greece on Feb. 28 that left 57 people dead and dozens injured.

The government, which faces parliamentary elections before the summer, says rail services will restart on March 22 and be restored gradually through April 11, with additional staff to monitor safety and mandatory speed reduction rules along sections of the track.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ center-right government has seen a strong lead in opinion polls reduced in recent weeks over its main rival, the left-wing Syriza party, with the two sides also locked in an ideological debate over how to reform Greece’s antiquated rail network.

Mitsotakis has promised clearer boundaries between privatized services and the authorities overseeing them, seeking assistance from European Union experts in drawing up the changes. His political opponents argue that the poorly managed dismantling of agencies under state control has ultimately compromised rail safety.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on ...
  2. Romney grills Biden official about Social Security in tense exchange
  3. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  4. Former Australian PM on submarine deal with US: ‘It must be the worst deal in ...
  5. Biden administration threatens to ban TikTok if Chinese parent company ...
  6. Bipartisan dinner soothes Harris-Warren tensions
  7. GOP lawmakers cringe over Trump’s effort to destroy DeSantis 
  8. Majority of Senate Republicans disagree with DeSantis on Ukraine, says Thune 
  9. In surprise, Trump goes after DeSantis on policy
  10. Biden administration names first round of drugs to face Medicare rebate ...
  11. Latest bank bailouts rile student loan borrowers
  12. Trump-allied super PAC files ethics complaint against DeSantis over ‘shadow ...
  13. Mormon church to make massive water contribution to Great Salt Lake
  14. GOP fears Mastriano redux as party zeroes in on McCormick in Pennsylvania
  15. ‘Unfortunate and wrong’: Angry taxpayers respond to latest bank bailouts
  16. Michigan Senate votes to repeal right-to-work law in victory for organized labor
  17. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  18. Moody’s weighs downgrade for six US banks following SVB collapse
Load more

Video

See all Video