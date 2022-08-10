trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Inflation rises in Denmark, Norway, hitting food costs hard

by The Associated Press - 08/10/22 6:31 AM ET

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Annual inflation in Denmark came at 8.7% last month — rising at the fastest pace since 1983 — while the figure in neighboring Norway reached 6.8%, authorities said Wednesday.

Statistics Denmark said the price of goods has increased by an average of 13.2% in the past year, the highest annual increase since February 1982, when the annual increase was the same. Within the goods category, it is to a very large extent price increases on food, electricity, fuel and gas.

In Norway, the July figures marked “a historically high price increase for food and non-alcoholic beverages,” according to Espen Kristiansen of Statistics Norway, saying there had been “an unusually strong rise in food prices.”

Over the year, the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 10.4%. From June to July this year, they went up by 7.6%, Statistics Norway said.

“We have never previously measured a similar price increase for food from one month to the next,” Kristiansen said.

Denmark is part of the European Union but not part of the 19 countries using the euro currency, while Norway is not an EU member.

Annual inflation in the eurozone rose to a record 8.9% in July.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Johnson steps on political land mine ...
  2. FBI thunderbolt scrambles political ...
  3. Biden in a tough spot on Trump after ...
  4. The Hill’s Morning Report — What ...
  5. Alyssa Farah Griffin says FBI may ...
  6. Five takeaways from primaries in ...
  7. Five takeaways from the FBI raid on ...
  8. McConnell calls for ‘thorough and ...
  9. Justice Department should have ...
  10. Putin’s war is economic suicide
  11. GOP tempers expectations for Senate ...
  12. FBI search makes clear Trump is ...
  13. Here’s what we know about the FBI ...
  14. Secret Service says uniformed officer ...
  15. GOP rails against IRS funding in ...
  16. What is the ‘Dark Brandon’ meme ...
  17. Schumer: Senate will vote again on ...
  18. Graham: ‘God help us’ when IRS ...
Load more

Video

See all Video