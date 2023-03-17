trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Italy’s far-right premier addresses country’s oldest union

by COLLEEN BARRY, Associated Press - 03/17/23 9:33 AM ET
by COLLEEN BARRY, Associated Press - 03/17/23 9:33 AM ET

MILAN (AP) — Premier Giorgia Meloni on Friday became the first Italian leader in nearly 30 years to address the annual meeting of the nation’s largest, oldest and most left-wing CGIL union confederation.

Meloni, who heads post-war Italy’s first far-right led government, was met with a chorus of vocal protests as she took the podium, but the audience remained silent during her nearly 30-minute remarks that included her government’s plans to create jobs and ease the overall tax burden on workers.

She received one round of applause, when she mentioned extreme-right attacks against CGIL offices, but immediately followed that up with a reference to left-wing attacks on Italian diplomatic targets abroad.

Meloni told the gathering in the Adriatic seaside city of Rimini that despite their different views “we are working with the same goal, which is the for the good of our nation. If this is the spirit, then the confrontation is necessary, fundamental, inevitable and useful.”

Meloni said she wanted to increase worker salaries in Italy, “the only country in Europe where they are lower than in 1990 – to make myself clear, that is before we had mobile phones – while in countries like Germany and France they have grown by as much as 30%.”

But she rejected a proposal by the new Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein to create a minimum salary that the premier said would weaken existing protections.

“I think the better path is to extend collective contracts to sectors not covered,’’ she said, and to combat illegal job contracts and give fiscal advantages to companies that higher full-time permanent workers and employ more women.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans seek to flip the script on Social Security
  2. Top ‘weaponization’ subcommittee Democrat: Jim Jordan ‘not an honest ...
  3. Hunter Biden files countersuit against laptop repair shop owner
  4. 32-hour workweek bill reintroduced in Congress: Will it pass?
  5. Trump hits DeSantis for payments to ‘non-entity’ conservative satire site ...
  6. Florida textbook altered to remove references to Rosa Parks’s race: report
  7. Sen. Cassidy to Yellen at hearing: ‘That’s a lie’ 
  8. Zuckerberg grilled at staff meeting after Meta layoff announcement
  9. Deb Haaland in difficult spot after Biden approves Alaska drilling
  10. ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over alleged war crime of ...
  11. Trader Joe’s fruit product recalled, potentially contaminated with Hepatitis A
  12. New study cites Wuhan raccoon dogs as possible origin of COVID-19
  13. Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on ...
  14. Charter school movement divided over religious Oklahoma proposal
  15. Ex-Theranos exec finds way to delay start of prison sentence
  16. Senate GOP to target Biden student loan forgiveness
  17. New Jan. 6 footage shows Grassley just feet away from rioters, Chansley
  18. Ahead of Xi-Putin meeting in Moscow, White House rejects cease-fire in Ukraine
Load more

Video

See all Video