trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

JetBlue strikes a deal to sell Spirit’s LaGuardia operation if it succeeds in buying Spirit

by DAVID KOENIG, Associated Press - 06/01/23 7:16 PM ET
by DAVID KOENIG, Associated Press - 06/01/23 7:16 PM ET
FILE - A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320, left, passes a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 as it taxis on the runway, July 7, 2022, at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. JetBlue Airways said Thursday, June 1, 2023, that it has agreed to sell Spirit Airlines’ holdings at New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Frontier Airlines if it succeeds in buying Spirit. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
FILE – A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320, left, passes a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 as it taxis on the runway, July 7, 2022, at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. JetBlue Airways said Thursday, June 1, 2023, that it has agreed to sell Spirit Airlines’ holdings at New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Frontier Airlines if it succeeds in buying Spirit. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

JetBlue Airways said Thursday it has agreed to sell Spirit Airlines’ holdings at New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Frontier Airlines if it succeeds in buying Spirit.

The announcement seemed designed to persuade regulators to approve JetBlue’s proposed $3.8 billion takeover of Spirit. The Justice Department and several states have sued to block the deal, arguing that it would reduce competition and drive up fares by eliminating low-fare Spirit.

Frontier is the ideal buyer for the LaGuardia operation, in JetBlue’s view, because it is the nation’s second-biggest budget airline, after Spirit.

“We are committed to ensuring our combination with Spirit preserves ultra low-cost carrier access in New York,” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said. “We are pleased that this agreement with Frontier will maintain the same level of ultra low-cost carrier service at LaGuardia Airport.”

Denver-based Frontier tried to buy Spirit last year – the boards of both airlines agreed on a sale — but was outbid by New York-based JetBlue.

Spirit’s holdings at LaGuardia include six gates at the Marine Air Terminal and the rights to 22 daily takeoff and landing times or “slots.” Because of congestion in the New York area, slots are limited at LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International Airport, making them particularly valuable to airlines like Frontier that hope to grow in the New York market. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said the agreement “will enable us to significantly expand our operations at LaGuardia” and reach more consumers in the New York City area.

The move by JetBlue to divest some Spirit assets comes two weeks after a federal judge sided with the government and struck down a JetBlue-American Airlines partnership on New York and Boston flights, saying the deal violated antitrust law. A different judge in Boston is handling the government’s lawsuit against the JetBlue-Spirit sale, with a trial scheduled for October.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden falls on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony
  2. Political winners and losers from the debt ceiling drama 
  3. Jordan, GOP ask DOJ to turn over details on FBI’s role in Trump investigation
  4. US military has been observing ‘metallic orbs’ making extraordinary ...
  5. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  6. Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  7. Former Trump lawyer: Reported audio ‘eviscerates’ defense in documents ...
  8. Trump demands recusal of judge overseeing hush money criminal case
  9. Here are the senators who voted against the bill to raise the debt ceiling
  10. Senate passes measure to halt Biden’s student debt forgiveness
  11. GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin sparks laughter with ‘I don’t want ...
  12. Ukraine battles sky-high expectations ahead of counteroffensive
  13. RNC announces criteria to qualify for first 2024 presidential primary debate
  14. DeSantis calls Biden’s fall at Air Force graduation ‘sad’ and ...
  15. Pentagon bans drag shows on military bases after GOP pressure
  16. NH Republican flips endorsement from Trump to DeSantis, citing criticism of Fox ...
  17. Ketanji Brown Jackson issues solo dissent in ruling against Teamsters strike
  18. Trump attorneys haven’t found classified document referred to on tape: report
Load more

Video

See all Video