trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

JPMorgan reaches settlement with victims of Jeffrey Epstein

by MICHELLE CHAPMAN, Associated Press - 06/12/23 9:05 AM ET
by MICHELLE CHAPMAN, Associated Press - 06/12/23 9:05 AM ET

JPMorgan Chase has reached a settlement in a class action lawsuit with victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal charges accusing him of paying underage girls hundreds of dollars in cash for massages and then molesting them at his homes in Florida and New York. He was found dead in jail on Aug. 10 of that year, at age 66. A medical examiner ruled his death a suicide.

The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court in November sought to hold JPMorgan financially liable for Epstein’s decades-long abuse of teenage girls and young women. A related lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

“We all now understand that Epstein’s behavior was monstrous, and we believe this settlement is in the best interest of all parties, especially the survivors, who suffered unimaginable abuse at the hands of this man,” JPMorgan Chase said in a written statement early Monday.

Litigation is still pending between the U.S. Virgin Islands and JPMorgan Chase, as well as JPMorgan Chase’s claims against former executive, Jes Staley.

According to the lawsuits, JPMorgan provided Epstein loans and regularly allowed him to withdraw large sums of cash from 1998 through August 2013 even though it knew about his sex trafficking practices.

“Any association with him was a mistake and we regret it,” the bank said in a prepared statement. “We would never have continued to do business with him if we believed he was using our bank in any way to help commit heinous crimes.”

Both lawsuits were filed after New York state in November enacted a temporary law letting adult victims of sexual abuse to sue others for the abuse they suffered, even if the abuse occurred long ago.

The bank has denied the allegations and sued Staley, saying he hid Epstein’s crimes to keep him as a client.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has testified that he never heard of Epstein and his crimes until the financier was arrested in 2019, according to a transcript of the videotaped deposition released last month.

The settlement is subject to court approval.

Shares of JPMorgan rose slightly before the market open.

__________________________________________________

AP Writer Michael Hill contributed to this report from Albany.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  2. Conservative revolt in House alarms Senate GOP
  3. Eric Holder: Trump conviction could lead to impeachment, removal from office
  4. McCarthy, Scalise tensions bubble into public over GOP rebellion
  5. Former DHS official: Trump indictment paints ‘vivid picture’ of what ...
  6. Sununu blasts 2024 GOP candidates over response to Trump indictment
  7. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  8. McCarthy faces power test in conservative revolt
  9. Gallego calls Kari Lake’s remarks on Trump indictment ‘dangerous’
  10. Dana Bash spars with Jim Jordan over Trump indictment
  11. The most interesting challenger to Donald Trump just jumped into the race
  12. Barr: Presenting Trump as victim after indictment is ‘ridiculous’
  13. Trump tops DeSantis by 38 points in new poll after news of indictment
  14. Christie: Details of Trump indictment ‘devastating’
  15. Claims that UFO information was inappropriately withheld from Congress deemed ...
  16. Five major revelations from Trump’s federal indictment
  17. Surprise Supreme Court decision gives boost to Democratic hopes
  18. North Carolina GOP votes to censure Sen. Thom Tillis for straying from party ...
Load more

Video

See all Video