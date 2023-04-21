trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Jury awards $96M in crash that killed baseball star and dad

by ED WHITE, Associated Press - 04/21/23 4:45 PM ET
by ED WHITE, Associated Press - 04/21/23 4:45 PM ET

DETROIT (AP) — A jury awarded nearly $100 million to the family of a New Jersey man and his son who were killed in a Detroit-area crash while traveling to a funeral in 2018, an attorney said Friday.

Zach Attianese, 20, was a star pitcher in high school in Matawan, New Jersey, and was transferring to Florida State University, a baseball powerhouse, after attending two other colleges. His skills had caught the attention of Major League Baseball teams.

Attianese and his father, Jude, were killed in a crash involving a semitractor-trailer in a construction zone on Interstate 75.

There was evidence that the truck driver was careless, family attorney Brian McKeen told The Associated Press, adding that the man had Parkinson’s disease and other health challenges, which should have restricted his driving.

Challenger Motor Freight had acknowledged responsibility, leaving it to a Wayne County jury to come up with a financial award Wednesday, which was $96 million, McKeen said.

“Baseball was such an integral part of the family’s life,” he said. “The family was looking forward to continuing to observe and enjoy his baseball career.”

In a statement, Challenger Motor Freight, which is based in Ontario, Canada, noted the “seriousness of the tragic accident” and offered condolences. But an appeal is planned.

“We believe the verdict to be highly excessive for a number of reasons, and any appeal will detail those,” attorney Brian Del Gatto said.

Zach Attianese graduated from Old Bridge High School. After the fatal crash, his baseball coach there said his No. 49 jersey would never be worn again.

Florida State coach Mike Martin, who retired in 2019, described Attianase as a “wonderful young man” with a “bright future that was sadly stripped away.”

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  2. Trump throws new insults at the state of Florida in fresh attack on DeSantis
  3. How Trump turned the tables on DeSantis
  4. Alito: ‘Legitimate doubts’ Biden admin would have obeyed unfavorable ...
  5. Chris Christie seeks to topple DeSantis as chief Trump rival
  6. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  7. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are swelling. Here’s what that means for the water ...
  8. The mifepristone ruling lacks both standing and merit — will SCOTUS preserve ...
  9. Chief Justice John Roberts summoned to Capitol Hill
  10. White House accuses Jim Jordan of ‘highly misleading’ leak on Hunter Biden
  11. Congressional standoff over Supreme Court escalates  
  12. Supreme Court pauses abortion pill restrictions from taking effect during appeal
  13. Greene vs Green: silencing sparks round of GOP infighting
  14. How you may wind up paying for San Francisco’s reparations plan
  15. Former WWE wrestler charged with theft of millions from Mississippi welfare
  16. More than 60 California liberal groups call on Feinstein to resign
  17. Supreme Court abortion pill ruling: Four ways it could go, and what it would ...
  18. Florida expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ could release flood of book bans
Load more

Video

See all Video