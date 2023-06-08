trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Jury returns $63M verdict after finding Chevron covered up toxic pit on California land

by AP - 06/08/23 10:42 PM ET
by AP - 06/08/23 10:42 PM ET
FILE - A motorist drives near the pumps at a Chevron gas station in Oakland, Calif. Tuesday, April 25, 2017. California jury has returned a $63 million verdict against Chevron after finding the oil giant covered up a toxic chemical pit and then sold the land to a man who built a house on it and was later diagnosed with a blood cancer. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
FILE – A motorist drives near the pumps at a Chevron gas station in Oakland, Calif. Tuesday, April 25, 2017. California jury has returned a $63 million verdict against Chevron after finding the oil giant covered up a toxic chemical pit and then sold the land to a man who built a house on it…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A California jury has returned a $63 million verdict against Chevron after finding the oil giant covered up a toxic chemical pit on land purchased by a man who built a house on it and was later diagnosed with a blood cancer.

Kevin Wright, who has multiple myeloma, unknowingly built his home directly over the chemical pit near Santa Barbara in 1985, according to his lawsuit.

Starting in 1974, Chevron subsidiary Union Oil Company of California had operated a sump pit for oil and gas production, a process that left the carcinogenic chemical benzene on the property, court papers said.

Wright bought the land and built the house in 1985. Nearly three decades later, he was diagnosed with the cancer that attacks plasma cells in the blood and can be caused by benzene exposure, court documents said.

The jurors in Santa Barbara on Wednesday returned the $63 million verdict, said Jakob Norman, an attorney for Wright. Norman called the case a “blatant example of environmental pollution and corporate malfeasance.”

Chevron said Union Oil Company would appeal the judgment.

“We strongly disagree with the jury’s decisions to award compensatory and punitive damages,” Chevron said in a statement Thursday.

Wright’s cancer is in remission, his attorneys said, but he regularly undergoes chemotherapy treatments to hold the illness at bay.

“They cut corners, and my life was turned upside down as a result,” Wright said in a statement provided by his attorneys. “Chevron’s continued denial of the harm they caused is a shameful reminder that this company values only profits, not people.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  2. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  3. Dems accuse GOP’s FBI witness of lying to Congress, refer matter to Garland
  4. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  5. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  6. George Conway calls Trump indictment in documents case ‘absolutely historic’
  7. What 2024 GOP candidates are saying about Trump’s indictment
  8. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  9. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  10. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  11. Why Chris Licht didn’t stand a chance
  12. Democrats call for DHS inspector general to resign over deleted text messages
  13. Trump says he’s been indicted in classified documents probe
  14. Trump indictment talk puts spotlight on frayed Meadows relationship
  15. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  16. Trump indictment: DeSantis blasts ‘weaponization of federal law enforcement’
  17. ‘Venue matters’: Trump charges could come from Florida federal grand jury
  18. El Niño officially arrives early: What it means for 2023 weather
Load more

Video

See all Video