trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Lawmakers call on SEC to asses Shein supply chain before IPO

by HALELUYA HADERO, Associated Press - 05/01/23 6:27 PM ET
by HALELUYA HADERO, Associated Press - 05/01/23 6:27 PM ET
FILE - The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at SEC headquarters in Washington is seen, June 19, 2015. A bipartisan group of more than a two dozen lawmakers are asking the SEC to put the brakes on an initial public offering by Chinese fast fashion retailer Shein until it verifies it does not use forced labor from the country’s predominantly Muslim Uyghur population. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
FILE – The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at SEC headquarters in Washington is seen, June 19, 2015. A bipartisan group of more than a two dozen lawmakers are asking the SEC to put the brakes on an initial public offering by Chinese fast fashion retailer Shein until it verifies it does not use forced labor from the country’s predominantly Muslim Uyghur population. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A bipartisan group of two dozen lawmakers is asking the Securities and Exchange Commission to put the brakes on an initial public offering by Chinese fast fashion retailer Shein until it verifies it does not use forced labor from the country’s predominantly Muslim Uyghur population.

Shein hasn’t said whether it plans to go public this year, but some news outlets have reported in the past few months that the company is raising money in anticipation of a U.S. listing in the second half of this year.

The letter also comes a few weeks after the launch of an anonymous coalition of “like-minded individuals and businesses” called “Shut Down Shein,” which is aiming to increase scrutiny on the company in Washington and ultimately get it booted out of the U.S. marketplace.

Chapin Fay, a managing director at Actum, a consultancy firm that works with the group, said he’s met with congressional offices to discuss Shein. Fay declined to disclose who funds “Shut Down Shein,” but said its members include American brands and human rights organizations.

In the letter sent to SEC Chair Gary Gensler, lawmakers cited a Bloomberg report from November that said some garments shipped to the U.S. by Shein were made of cotton from China’s Xinjiang region. They’re asking the SEC to certify via “independent verification” that the company does not use Uyghur forced labor.

“We strongly believe that the ability to issue and trade securities on our domestic exchanges is a privilege, and that foreign companies wishing to do so must uphold a demonstrated commitment to human rights across the globe,” lawmakers wrote in the letter.

Shein spokesperson Peter Pernot-Day said in a prepared statement that the company takes visibility across its entire supply chain seriously.

“We are committed to respecting human rights and adhering to local laws and regulations in each market we operate in,” Pernot-Day said. “Our suppliers must adhere to a strict code of conduct that is aligned to the International Labour Organization’s core conventions. We have zero tolerance for forced labor.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  2. House Democrats reveal secret plan to force vote on debt limit hike
  3. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  4. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  5. Lawyers ask judge not to ‘muzzle’ Trump in Manhattan hush money case
  6. Manchin stokes Dem fears he’ll run as third-party candidate
  7. GOP, McCarthy now face even heavier debt ceiling lift
  8. Tucker Carlson called woman ‘yummy,’ leaked video shows 
  9. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Feinstein to resign
  10. Abbott retracts claim that Texas shooting victims were all illegal immigrants
  11. 7 bodies found during search for missing teens in Oklahoma
  12. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  13. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  14. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  15. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  16. Human brains show larger-than-life activity at moment of death 
  17. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  18. The latest stench in the Supreme Court
Load more

Video

See all Video