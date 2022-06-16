trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

McDonald’s to pay France $1.3 billion in tax fraud case

by The Associated Press - 06/16/22 9:28 AM ET

PARIS (AP) — McDonald’s France and related companies have agreed to pay over 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to the French state to settle a case in which the fast-food giant was accused of years of tax evasion.

A Paris court approved the settlement Thursday, the French national financial prosecutor’s office said. McDonald’s said the settlement was the result of “productive discussions” with French tax authorities.

The decision means a tax fraud investigation targeting the company, opened after a legal complaint by unions in 2016, will be closed.

The prosecutor’s office said McDonald’s France, McDonald’s System of France, MCD Luxembourg Real Estate and other related companies agreed to pay a total of 1.24 billion euros ($1.29 billion) in fines, penalties and back taxes to settle the case after years of negotiations.

The company was accused of hiding French profits in lower-tax Luxembourg from 2009-2020, and reporting artificially low profits in France.

McDonald’s Corp. said in a statement that it had already paid 2.2 billion euros in taxes over that period. It did not comment on the accusations.

“The majority of the anticipated tax settlement has already been accrued for” and was reflected in the company’s last quarterly earnings, and the remainder will be reflected in its second-quarter results, the company said.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Israel and Iran: Five minutes to ...
  2. Live coverage: Pence in spotlight ...
  3. Abbott leading O’Rourke in ...
  4. Expected reversal of Miranda requires ...
  5. Who is Michael Luttig, who testifies ...
  6. Trump lawyer cited ‘heated fight’ ...
  7. Democrats face congressional rout ...
  8. DeSantis on Musk tweet: ‘I welcome ...
  9. Bill Clinton: ‘Fair chance’ US ...
  10. White House to tackle online ...
  11. Who is Greg Jacob, Pence’s lawyer ...
  12. Trump releases 12-page response to ...
  13. Exxon Mobil, Chevron push back on ...
  14. Where the 10 House Republicans who ...
  15. McConaughey hires DC lobbyists in gun ...
  16. Republicans go scorched-earth in ...
  17. Navy fires five leaders in less than ...
  18. Watch live: Jan. 6 hearing focuses on ...
Load more

Video

See all Video