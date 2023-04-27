trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Merck has strong quarter even as COVID-19 treatment tumble

by TOM MURPHY, Associated Press - 04/27/23 8:43 AM ET
by TOM MURPHY, Associated Press - 04/27/23 8:43 AM ET

Merck beat first-quarter expectations and hiked its 2023 forecast even as sales plunged for its COVID-19 treatment and a strong dollar hurt revenue.

Soaring sales of the drugmaker’s top seller, the cancer treatment Keytruda, helped counter those hits, a drop expected by analysts.

Merck said Thursday that sales of the COVID-19 treatment Lagevrio sank 88% in the quarter to $392 million.

Lagevrio and Pfizer’s Paxlovid debuted well over a year ago, as COVID-19 cases were surging and patients were eager to try the first pill treatments for the virus. Sales of Lagevrio have since cooled in both the U.S. and United Kingdom.

Merck’s drug inserts tiny errors into the coronavirus’ genetic code to slow its reproduction. U.S. regulators have said it should be used cautiously. In February, a European medical committee recommended rejection of the drug.

Merck still expects about $1 billion in sales from Lagevrio this year.

The drugmaker’s total revenue fell 9% to $14.49 billion in the quarter. That beat analyst expectations for $13.79 billion, according to the data firm FactSet.

Not counting Lagevrio and the impact of foreign exchange rates, sales climbed 18%, Merck said.

A strong U.S. dollar can affect sales for companies that do a lot of international business. They have to convert those sales into dollars when they report earnings. The stronger dollar decreases the value of those sales.

Keytruda sales jumped 20% to $5.8 billion, and revenue from its Gardasil vaccines also soared.

Overall, Merck’s profit fell 35% to $2.82 billion, and earnings adjusted for one-time items totaled $1.40 per share.

Analysts expect earnings of $1.32 per share.

Merck also raised and tightened its 2023 forecast on Thursday. The company now expects adjusted earnings to range between $6.88 and $7 per share.

FactSet says analysts expect earnings of $6.91 per share for the full year.

Merck & Co. Inc. said the forecast doesn’t include any impact from the roughly $10.8 billion acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences that it announced April 16.

The drugmaker is attempting to add more variety to its product portfolio. Prometheus is developing a potential treatment for inflammatory bowel diseases like ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

Shares of Rahway, New Jersey-based Merck climbed more than 2% to $116 before markets opened Thursday.

___ Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: @thpmurphy

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  2. Veterans sound alarm on McCarthy budget cuts
  3. Senate GOP blocks Equal Rights Amendment
  4. Rubio warns against Florida going after companies for ‘political purposes’
  5. Trump legal team asks House Intel for ‘legislative solution’ amid ...
  6. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  7. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  8. Biden warns North Korean nuclear attack on US or its allies would result in end ...
  9. School district rejects claim from teacher shot by 6-year-old student
  10. Sanders on 2024 decision: ‘I don’t think one has many alternatives’
  11. Tucker Carlson video nets 57 million views in less than 24 hours 
  12. GOP senators grow weary of Tuberville abortion stalemate on defense nominees
  13. Minnesota governor signs bills protecting reproductive, gender-affirming ...
  14. What’s in Tucker Carlson’s future? Plenty of options
  15. RFK Jr. on running against Biden: ‘I just disagree fundamentally with him’
  16. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  17. Montana governor’s nonbinary son calls on him to reject anti-trans bills
  18. Nebraska lawmaker who has transgender child and voted against anti-trans bill ...
Load more

Video

See all Video