trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Microsoft reports boost in profits, revenue, as it pushes AI

by AP - 04/25/23 4:44 PM ET
by AP - 04/25/23 4:44 PM ET
FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. Microsoft reports earnings on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
FILE – In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. Microsoft reports earnings on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft on Tuesday reported a 9% increase in profit for the January-March quarter, as growth in cloud computing sales helped bolster its plans to expand its use of artificial intelligence.

The company reported quarterly profit of $18.3 billion, or $2.45 per share, beating Wall Street expectations for earnings of $2.24 a share.

The software maker posted revenue of $52.9 billion in the period, its third fiscal quarter, up 7% from the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Microsoft to post revenue of $51.02 billion for the quarter.

The quarter marked an ambitious push by Microsoft to capitalize on its investments in artificial intelligence and close partnership with San Francisco-based startup OpenAI with the February release of a new AI chatbot feature on its search engine Bing.

Microsoft is also integrating similar AI tools into the cloud computing and software products it sells to big businesses and organizations, though it’s not immediately apparent to what extent the AI features are playing a role in overall sales.

Microsoft’s personal computing business, centered on its Windows software, was widely expected to continue a deterioration that began last year due to economic uncertainties and crimped demand. Quarterly sales from that segment dropped 9% to $13.3 billion, the company said Tuesday.

Making up for that decline was a 16% increase in revenue from Microsoft’s cloud-based business segment, to $22.1 billion for the quarter. Revenue also grew 11% to $17.5 billion from Microsoft’s productivity software segment centered around its Office suite of workplace products such as email.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House GOP leaders hit snags as members harden ‘no’ votes on debt limit bill
  2. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  3. Markey calls for Clarence Thomas to resign: ‘reputation is unsalvageable’
  4. Tuberville blocks Warren’s attempt to begin advancing 184 military ...
  5. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  6. Has the media’s ‘big purge’ begun?
  7. Obama boosts Biden’s reelection bid: ‘Let’s get to work’
  8. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  9. RNC’s AI-generated Biden attack ad puzzles pundits, Democrats
  10. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  11. RFK Jr.’s longshot presidential bid may still give Biden a headache 
  12. Why plunging tax receipts are raising fears about the debt ceiling
  13. Trump is enemy No. 1 as Biden makes it official
  14. Five possible reasons Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting company
  15. Senate GOP bemoans McCarthy plan to punt debt ceiling to election year
  16. Trump questions why he should participate in GOP primary debates
  17. Massie, 18 Democrats vote against resolution to honor US-Israel ...
  18. South Africa, facing Putin arrest warrant, looks to leave ICC
Load more

Video

See all Video