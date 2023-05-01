trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Millions snap up new Germany-wide public transit ticket

by AP - 05/01/23 5:07 AM ET
by AP - 05/01/23 5:07 AM ET
A man passes by at the main train station on his bicycle as an advertising for the Deutschlandticket (Germany Ticket) is seen at left, in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, May 1, 2023. Public transit companies in Germany say more than three million people have already snapped up a new ticket being launched Monday that allows them to use all local and regional trains, buses and metros across the country for 49 euros ($53.90) a month. (Sebastian Gollnow/dpa via AP)
A man passes by at the main train station on his bicycle as an advertising for the Deutschlandticket (Germany Ticket) is seen at left, in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, May 1, 2023. Public transit companies in Germany say more than three million people have already snapped up a new ticket being launched Monday that allows them…

BERLIN (AP) — Public transit companies in Germany say more than 3 million people have already snapped up a new ticket being launched Monday that allows them to use all local and regional trains, buses and metros across the country for 49 euros ($53.90) a month.

The new Germany Ticket is intended to encourage people to ditch their cars in favor of more environmentally friendly forms of transportation. It follows on from an experimental 9-euro ‘all you can ride’ ticket that proved to be success last year, but which officials said wasn’t financially viable.

The new ticket is considered a revolution in Germany’s fractured public transit system where dozens of regional companies offered myriad different fare options that baffled many travelers.

The Germany Ticket will be valid for almost all forms of public transport apart from long-distance intercity trains. Cross-country travel will still be possible using regional trains, significantly reducing costs for some people who used to pay hundreds of euros a month for their regular commutes.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz hailed the new ticket as “an easy and cheap offer that will make public transit more attractive and help us achieve our climate goals.”

Anti-poverty campaigners have called for the tickets, which are already subsidized, to be made even cheaper, at least for families, young people and those on low incomes, for whom it still remains an expensive option.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  2. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  3. DeSantis-backed board countersues Disney 
  4. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  5. McConnell insists he’s sitting out debt talks — to disbelief
  6. From bad to worse: Student misbehavior rises further since return of in-person ...
  7. Crowds, high prices and the ‘White Lotus’ effect: Worst places to travel ...
  8. Montana legislator sues House speaker over censure
  9. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  10. Saudi alfalfa sparks tension in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert
  11. Cardin won’t seek reelection, opening up Maryland Senate seat
  12. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  13. McCarthy to Russian reporter: ‘I do not support what your country has done to ...
  14. Rice’s departure brings relief to immigration advocates
  15. Giant seaweed bloom’s beaching begins, expected to worsen
  16. GOP furious at VA claiming debt bill cuts veteran benefits: ‘Shamelessly ...
  17. Why GOP voters are so loyal to Trump
  18. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
Load more

Video

See all Video