trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

‘Park outside’: GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk

by AP - 04/22/23 2:22 PM ET
by AP - 04/22/23 2:22 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — General Motors is recalling certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks for model year 2019 or later, following the discovery of a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.

Potentially 40,428 vehicles could be affected. They include 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD models with model years between 2019 and 2023, according to documents posted by U.S. safety regulators on Saturday.

The vehicles may have a brake pressure sensor assembly that allows brake fluid to leak and cause a short circuit. That in turn increases the risk of a fire that could occur when the vehicle is either driving or parked.

GM advises owners with potentially affected models to park outdoors and away from structures until the recall repair is done. Vehicles with model years before 2019 used a different design.

GM said it’s not aware of any injuries related to the condition.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. How Trump turned the tables on DeSantis
  2. Progressive Democrat brings pitch to rural America
  3. Alabama secretary of early childhood education forced out over ...
  4. House GOP, Bragg reach agreement for ex-prosecutor to testify in Trump ...
  5. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are swelling. Here’s what that means for the water ...
  6. The mifepristone ruling lacks both standing and merit — will SCOTUS preserve ...
  7. Antony Blinken and the ‘made men’ of the Biden administration
  8. Trump throws new insults at the state of Florida in fresh attack on DeSantis
  9. Alito: ‘Legitimate doubts’ Biden admin would have obeyed unfavorable ...
  10. 44 percent of Republicans don’t want Trump to run for reelection: poll
  11. California man who was exonerated after 20 years in prison launches bid for ...
  12. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  13. Leading anti-abortion group calls Trump’s position unacceptable
  14. White House accuses Jim Jordan of ‘highly misleading’ leak on Hunter Biden
  15. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  16. Former WWE wrestler charged with theft of millions from Mississippi welfare
  17. Congressional standoff over Supreme Court escalates  
  18. Chris Christie seeks to topple DeSantis as chief Trump rival
Load more

Video

See all Video