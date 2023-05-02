trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Pfizer tops Q1 forecasts; vaccine sales slide as expected

by TOM MURPHY, Associated Press - 05/02/23 1:23 PM ET
by TOM MURPHY, Associated Press - 05/02/23 1:23 PM ET
FILE - A man walks by Pfizer headquarters, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 in New York. Pfizer reports their earnings on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
FILE – A man walks by Pfizer headquarters, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 in New York. Pfizer reports their earnings on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Pfizer beat first-quarter forecasts as revenue took an expected dip, but the drugmaker predicted a sales rally later this year.

The pharmaceutical giant said Tuesday that total revenue dropped 29% in quarter, as sales tumbled for its market-leading COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. The vaccine brought in $3 billion in the first three months of this year compared to more than $13 billion in last year’s first quarter, when virus cases were soaring.

Both analysts and Pfizer have predicted that drop as the drugmaker shifts this year from supplying governments through big contracts to selling the vaccine on the commercial market.

The company said Tuesday that it also expects significantly lower sales from its vaccine and COVID-19 treatment, Paxlovid, in the second quarter compared to the first. But commercial sales are expected to kick in later this year, after leftover government inventory is absorbed.

Plus Pfizer also expects a revenue boost later this year from new product launches and fall vaccinations.

Both the vaccine and treatment have generated billions in revenue for Pfizer over the last several quarters and have easily become the drugmaker’s top sellers. But Pfizer also produces other vaccines and is expanding its cancer treatments.

Sales grew 4% to $1.6 billion in the first quarter from Pfizer’s Prevnar vaccines for preventing pneumonia and related bacterial diseases. Sales of Eliquis, which is used to prevent blood clots and strokes, also grew 5% to $1.87 billion.

The drugmaker’s research and development costs also climbed 9% in the quarter, as Pfizer prepared for some upcoming product debuts. The company expects to launch several products in the year’s second half, including a vaccine for the respiratory illness known as RSV.

Overall, Pfizer’s net income sank 30% to $5.54 billion in the quarter on $18.28 billion in revenue. Adjusted earnings totaled $1.23 per share.

Analysts expected earnings of 98 cents per share on $16.61 billion in sales, according to FactSet.

Pfizer also reaffirmed on Tuesday its forecast for full-year earnings to range between $3.25 and $3.45 per share. That forecast initially fell short of Wall Street expectations when Pfizer released it in January.

FactSet says analysts now expect earnings of $3.39 per share.

Pfizer said in March that it would spend about $43 billion to buy biotech drug developer Seagen, which specializes in developing cancer treatments. Company officials said Tuesday that deal remains on track to close either by the end of this year or in early 2024.

Shares of New York-based Pfizer Inc. fell 49 cents to $38.72 Tuesday afternoon while broader indexes also dropped.

___ Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/thpmurphy

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  2. House Democrats reveal secret plan to force vote on debt limit hike
  3. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  4. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  5. Tucker Carlson called woman ‘yummy,’ leaked video shows 
  6. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  7. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  8. Florida GOP lawmakers approve shielding DeSantis travel records
  9. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  10. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  11. Lawyers ask judge not to ‘muzzle’ Trump in Manhattan hush money case
  12. Trump looks to rebuild media relationships, starting with CNN
  13. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  14. Judge rejects Montana lawmaker Zooey Zephyr’s bid to overturn removal from ...
  15. Abbott retracts claim that Texas shooting victims were all illegal immigrants
  16. GOP, McCarthy now face even heavier debt ceiling lift
  17. Manchin stokes Dem fears he’ll run as third-party candidate
  18. Trump Jr. complains about Fox: ‘I haven’t been on in nine months’ 
Load more

Video

See all Video