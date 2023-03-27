trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Poland, EU seek to boost munitions production

by AP - 03/27/23 11:16 AM ET
by AP - 03/27/23 11:16 AM ET

WARSAW, Poland (AP) —

Officials from Poland and the European Union on Monday discussed artillery munitions manufacturing as part of a new, 2 billion euro ($2.2 billion) program to supply Ukraine in its war against invading Russian forces and to replenish Europe’s dwindling stocks.

EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton visited DEZAMET S.A. munition plant in Nowa Deba, in southeast Poland, accompanied by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

The visit came just days after Brussels announced a program to reimburse countries offering artillery ammunition to Ukraine from a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) fund. The program also aims to spend an equal amount on increasing production in 11 countries with such manufacturing capacity.

Breton said the EU is “determined” to quickly do what is needed in light of a conflict that’s expected to drag on. He also encouraged other EU countries to transfer ammunition to Ukraine as soon as possible.

Morawiecki said munitions are what’s most urgent needed by Ukraine’s armed forces with Kyiv slated to receive a million rounds later this year.

He said Ukraine uses up to 6,000 artillery shells daily as opposed to Russian forces which use 50,000 rounds of various types of ammunition per day.

The officials said Europe needs to urgently increase its ammunition output and urged EU member states to transfer their existing stocks to Ukraine.

The visit came as Russian forces continued to shell areas in Ukraine’s partially occupied eastern Donetsk region, killing and injuring civilians.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox’s Kilmeade: ‘Insane’ for Trump to feature Jan. 6 footage at rally
  2. Hunter Biden probes put GOP under some pressure
  3. Three children, three adults dead in Nashville school shooting
  4. Biden: Nashville school shooting ‘a family’s worst nightmare’
  5. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  6. Bolton on Putin plans to deploy nukes in Belarus: ‘He may not be bluffing ...
  7. Chargers lineman says he was sexually assaulted by TSA agent
  8. Senate Republicans introducing resolution to overturn Biden’s debt relief ...
  9. Trump troubles, McConnell absence create GOP leadership vacuum
  10. How could a TikTok ban be enforced?
  11. Watch live: Biden delivers remarks after school shooting in Nashville
  12. Fox News anchor: ‘We are tired of reporting on school shootings’ 
  13. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  14. How the world is responding to Putin’s threat of nukes in Belarus
  15. Space Force should prepare for the threat we have — not the one we prefer
  16. All hat, no cattle: House Republicans can’t match big talk with viable budget ...
  17. Bragg says ‘unprecedented’ GOP inquiry undermines ...
  18. Jon Stewart says Senate is ‘like an assisted-living facility’
Load more

Video

See all Video