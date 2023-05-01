trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Qantas names chief financial officer Vanessa Hudson next CEO

by AP - 05/01/23 11:29 PM ET
by AP - 05/01/23 11:29 PM ET
In this undated photo provided by Qantas, Venessa Hudson poses for a photo. Qantas Group announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that the Australian airline's chief financial officer Hudson will become its next chief executive and managing director, replacing Alan Joyce in November. (Qantas via AP)
In this undated photo provided by Qantas, Venessa Hudson poses for a photo. Qantas Group announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that the Australian airline’s chief financial officer Hudson will become its next chief executive and managing director, replacing Alan Joyce in November. (Qantas via AP)

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian airline Qantas Group said Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hudson will become its next chief executive and managing director, replacing Alan Joyce in November.

Hudson has been with the airline in various roles for 28 years.

Joyce was appointed Qantas CEO in 2008 and agreed in 2020 to remain at the helm through the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s not many female CEOs in the worldwide aviation industry and it’s a credit to this country that a gay Irishman was appointed 15 years ago to be CEO of the company and now we have the first female, and it’s a credit to the board,” Joyce said.

Hudson said her focus would be “delivering for our customers.”

After three years of statutory losses due to the pandemic, Qantas in February returned to profit, posting an underlying pre-tax half-year result of 1.43 billion Australian dollars ($978 million) for the six months through December.

Qantas has had 12 CEOs during its 103-year history.

Hudson served as chief financial officer through the start of the pandemic, which Qantas chair Richard Goyder said was “probably the most challenging period and tumultuous period in the airline’s history.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  2. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  3. Manchin stokes Dem fears he’ll run as third-party candidate
  4. GOP, McCarthy now face even heavier debt ceiling lift
  5. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  6. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  7. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  8. Lawyers ask judge not to ‘muzzle’ Trump in Manhattan hush money case
  9. 7 bodies found during search for missing teens in Oklahoma
  10. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  11. Abbott retracts claim that Texas shooting victims were all illegal immigrants
  12. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  13. Human brains show larger-than-life activity at moment of death 
  14. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Feinstein to resign
  15. The latest stench in the Supreme Court
  16. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  17. Biden to send 1,500 troops to border ahead of expected migrant surge
  18. Watch live: Senate Judiciary holds Supreme Court ethics hearing after Clarence ...
Load more

Video

See all Video