trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Russian GDP drops 4% in Q2 — 1st full quarter of fighting

by The Associated Press - 08/12/22 3:29 PM ET

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s gross domestic product contracted 4% in the second quarter of this year, the first full quarter since Russia sent troops into Ukraine, the state statistical service said Friday.

Russia was hit with a wide array of sanctions following its move into Ukraine on Feb. 24, including sanctions that cut off some Russian banks from the SWIFT international transfer system, and a significant exodus of foreign companies.

The report by the Rosstat service did not analyze why GDP was lower this year than in the same quarter of 2021. But it said there was a 15.3% drop in wholesale trade and a 9.8% contraction in retail trade.

Russia had reported sizable GDP increases in the first quarter of 2022 and for the last three quarters of 2021.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump suspected of violating ...
  2. READ: DOJ’s warrant against Trump
  3. GOP displays split in tone on FBI’s ...
  4. Kinzinger on fight with ...
  5. Corneas made from pig skin restore ...
  6. Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles ...
  7. FBI agents found dozens of classified ...
  8. DRIED UP: Lakes Mead and Powell are ...
  9. Trump calls for ‘immediate ...
  10. Wisconsin GOP leader fires 2020 ...
  11. Trump’s ignoring legitimate legal ...
  12. House approves sweeping climate, tax, ...
  13. What you need to know about Salman ...
  14. Jeffrey Toobin leaving CNN
  15. Why the WHO is renaming monkeypox
  16. Monkeypox vaccine maker raises ...
  17. FBI recovered 11 sets of classified ...
  18. Here’s what’s in the Inflation ...
Load more

Video

See all Video