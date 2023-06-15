trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Shedding equity: Housing slowdown leads to first annual drop in US homeowner equity since 2012

by ALEX VEIGA, Associated Press - 06/15/23 9:33 AM ET
by ALEX VEIGA, Associated Press - 06/15/23 9:33 AM ET
FILE - This is a new housing development in Middlesex Township, Pa., on Oct. 12, 2022. Among the roughly 63% of U.S. homes with a mortgage, average homeowner equity per borrower was $274,070 in the first quarter of 2023, down 1.9% from the same quarter last year, according to real estate data tracker CoreLogic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE – This is a new housing development in Middlesex Township, Pa., on Oct. 12, 2022. Among the roughly 63% of U.S. homes with a mortgage, average homeowner equity per borrower was $274,070 in the first quarter of 2023, down 1.9% from the same quarter last year, according to real estate data tracker CoreLogic. (AP…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the first time in more than a decade, the average U.S. homeowner with a mortgage has less home equity than they did a year earlier.

Among the roughly 63% of U.S. homes with a mortgage, average homeowner equity per borrower was $274,070 in the first quarter, down 1.9% from the same quarter last year, according to real estate data tracker CoreLogic.

The last time average homeowner equity fell year-over-year was in the first quarter of 2012, when the housing market was still regaining its footing after the mortgage meltdown and ensuing foreclosure crisis that helped trigger the Great Recession.

All told, U.S. homeowners with a mortgage lost a combined $108.4 billion in home equity between the first quarter of last year and the first three months of 2023, a drop of 0.7%, according to CoreLogic.

Homeowner equity, which represents the current value of the property minus what’s still owed on the mortgage, tends to rise and fall along with home prices.

In the first quarter of 2012, it averaged $75,130. It then climbed sharply in the years that followed as rock-bottom mortgage rates and a chronic shortage of properties for sale superheated the market for homes. Prices soared, and by the second quarter of last year, average U.S. homeowner equity reached a record-high $297,510, according to CoreLogic.

But starting a little over a year ago, the housing market has since slowed, limited by sharply higher mortgage rates and a thin inventory of available homes. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell 23.2% in the 12 months ended in April, marking nine straight months of annual sales declines of 20% or more, according to the National Association of Realtors.

The slowdown has also weighed on home prices. Despite rising in January, the national median home price has since fallen, most recently in April, when it slid 1.7% from a year earlier to $388,800.

One bright spot for homeowners: Average homeowner equity edged up 0.9% in the first quarter compared with the fourth quarter, the firm said.

“Home equity trends closely follow home price changes,” said Selma Hepp, CoreLogic’s chief economist. “As a result, while the average amount of equity declined from a year ago, it increased from the fourth quarter of 2022, as monthly home prices growth accelerated in early 2023.”

Despite the decline in home equity, the number of homeowners who were “underwater” on their mortgage, or owing more on their loan than their home is worth, held steady between the fourth quarter and first quarter at 1.2 million homes, or about 2.1% of properties with a mortgage, CoreLogic said.

It did, however, increase 4% in the first quarter from a year earlier.

At the state level, Washington, California and Utah saw the largest average home equity decline at $74,300, $59,600 and $37,700, respectively.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate GOP fears House actions could lead to shutdown: ‘It’s going to be a ...
  2. Biden knocks reporter for ‘dumb question’ about corruption allegation
  3. Karl Rove in Journal op-ed: Trump ‘will pay a high price’ in Mar-a-Lago case
  4. Cancer rates are climbing among young people. It’s not clear why.
  5. College Board says it won’t alter AP courses to comply with Florida’s laws
  6. Senate Republicans introduce plan to tackle student loan debt
  7. Shutdown odds grow amid GOP infighting
  8. These 20 House Republicans voted to block resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  9. Trump was uninterested in lawyer’s attempt to settle classified documents ...
  10. GOP’s Bacon on Trump indictment: ‘The emperor has no clothes’
  11. GOP moderates strike back after conservative revolt paralyzes House
  12. House approves pistol brace legislation that was at the center of conservative ...
  13. Hurricane Harry is bearing down on King Charles III
  14. House GOP votes to increase congressional authority over federal rulemaking
  15. White House blasts Tuberville’s hold on military nominations
  16. RFK Jr. ranks higher in favorability than other major 2024 candidates: poll
  17. Fox News issues statement on chyron calling Biden ‘wannabe dictator’
  18. DeSantis responds to Newsom debate remarks: ‘Stop pussyfooting around’
Load more

Video

See all Video