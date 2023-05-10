trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Spain plans to ban outdoor work in extreme heat

by AP - 05/10/23 10:22 AM ET
by AP - 05/10/23 10:22 AM ET
FILE - Two man work at a construction site during a heatwave in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Spain says it plans to ban outdoor work during periods of extreme heat. Second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz told reporters Wednesday, May 10, 2023 that the government will modify legislation covering occupational risks to prohibit outdoor work when the state weather agency, AEMET, issues red or orange alerts. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas, File)
FILE – Two man work at a construction site during a heatwave in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Spain says it plans to ban outdoor work during periods of extreme heat. Second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz told reporters Wednesday, May 10, 2023 that the government will modify legislation covering occupational risks to prohibit outdoor work when the state weather agency, AEMET, issues red or orange alerts. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas, File)

MADRID (AP) — Spain says it plans to ban outdoor work during periods of extreme heat.

Second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz told reporters Wednesday that the government will modify legislation covering occupational risks to prohibit outdoor work when the state weather agency, AEMET, issues red or orange alerts.

The agency frequently issues such alerts when temperature increases pose a risk for citizens outdoors or for the environment.

Last year was Spain’s hottest since record-keeping started in 1961, and last month was the hottest and driest April on record.

Much of the country is experiencing drought, and water reserves are below 50%.

Díaz, who is also labor minister, said that the modifications would be announced by Spain’s Cabinet, but gave no further details.

The government will hold a special Cabinet meeting on drought measures on Thursday.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the measure announced by Díaz would apply to workers such as farmers, farmhands, police, firefighters, gardeners or cleaners.

In places accustomed to high temperatures, such as Spain’s southern Andalusia region, construction workers already work only morning hours during the summer.

A temporary street cleaner died of a heat stroke while working in Madrid last year.

___ Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  2. Live coverage: CNN’s town hall with Donald Trump
  3. Tucker Carlson tweet announcing new Twitter show tops 100 million views 
  4. Progressive committee calls for Supreme Court subpoenas after Feinstein’s ...
  5. George Santos in custody on 13 federal charges
  6. Schumer seeks to drive wedge in GOP: McCarthy was ‘lone holdout’ on default
  7. McConnell breaks with Tuberville over blanket hold on military nominees
  8. Musk on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show announcement: ‘We have not signed a ...
  9. Tuberville’s office seeks to clarify his remarks on white nationalists in the ...
  10. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  11. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  12. George Santos pleads not guilty to federal charges
  13. Former Trump press secretary says harassment was ‘really bad’
  14. Georgia election workers say former Trump lawyer is dodging subpoena
  15. Trump takes stage at CNN town hall after sex abuse verdict
  16. Ex-DC officer rips CNN for Trump town hall: He ‘tried to get me killed’
  17. Trump returns to CNN: Five things to watch
  18. House GOP digs in on Biden family dealings without directly connecting president
Load more

Video

See all Video