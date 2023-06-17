trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Spain’s Socialists have won the Barcelona mayor’s office after getting help from conservative rivals

by JOSEPH WILSON, Associated Press - 06/17/23 3:30 PM ET
by JOSEPH WILSON, Associated Press - 06/17/23 3:30 PM ET

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialists received an unexpected boost from its main rival in next month’s national election on Saturday when his party won the mayor’s office of Barcelona following a tight vote at city hall.

Sánchez’s Socialists, or PSOE, took a beating in local and regional elections in May when the conservative Popular Party routed leftist mayors and regional chiefs in votes across the country.

The situation in Barcelona, however, was different. A party in favor of the Catalonia region seceding from the rest of Spain won the most votes by a slim margin over the Socialists. That left the Popular Party, which polled poorly in Barcelona, with the dilemma of either letting separatists rule the Catalan capital or helping the Socialists — PP’s leading opponent nationally.

Xavier Trias of the pro-independence Together for Catalonia party said that he arrived to Saturday’s investiture vote believing he had the support needed thanks to a deal struck with another separatist party.

But the apparent last-second decision by the Popular Party to back Jaume Collboni put the Socialists in charge of Spain’s second-largest city for the first time in 12 years.

The Socialists’ success in Barcelona comes amid a wave of Popular Party power grabs across many areas of Spain, often thanks to the support given by the far-right Vox party.

Sánchez responded to the electoral thumping his party took in May by immediately calling a national election for July 23.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  2. Michigan teen arrested for plotting mass shooting at synagogue
  3. DOJ responds to Jordan’s demands for more information on Trump docs probe
  4. Newsom’s media blitz fuels presidential talk
  5. Most Americans support Trump pardon if he’s convicted, sentenced to jail in ...
  6. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  7. The Memo: Trump’s legal defenses draw derision — even from some ...
  8. House GOP ponders action against DOJ in defense of Trump
  9. The utter failure of Merrick Garland
  10. Texas heat wave forecast to break records
  11. Trump slams Republicans who voted to block censure resolution against Schiff
  12. Transgender activist apologizes for going topless at the White House
  13. More Republicans want to take the fight to Mexico’s cartels. Experts say ...
  14. Biden: ‘I’m not going to make it easier’ for Ukraine to join NATO
  15. GOP fires warning shots at Biden over Iran deal-making
  16. Nikki Haley wishes husband farewell at deployment ceremony
  17. Tim Scott fires back at Obama over race remarks
  18. Biden warns union workers in first 2024 rally: GOP is ‘coming for your jobs’
Load more

Video

See all Video