trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Spanish police refloat homemade drug semi-submersible

by AP - 03/14/23 12:02 PM ET
by AP - 03/14/23 12:02 PM ET

MADRID (AP) — Civil Guard police in northwestern Spain on Tuesday refloated a homemade semi-submersible vessel they suspect may have been used to transport cocaine.

The 16-meter (52-foot) fiberglass vessel was spotted Monday sunk a kilometer (half a mile) off the coast in the Arousa estuary in the Ganorthwester. It will be towed to a nearby port where police will fully investigate it, but the national government’s delegate to the local Galicia region, José Miñones, told reporters that initial checks show there are no drugs on board.

He said police had been warned of a possible shipment of drugs arriving in Galicia.

Police said it was too early to say whether the vessel had been used to transport cocaine or where it came from.

A similar vessel with three metric tons of cocaine on board was found in another northern Spanish estuary in 2019. In 2021, Spanish police seized a homemade narco-semisubmersible able to carry up to two metric tons (2.2 tons) of cargo while it was being built in Malaga, on southern Spain’s Costa del Sol.

Similar drug-smuggling crafts have been discovered in the Atlantic Ocean, especially off Central and South America. They aren’t so common in Europe. The vessels lie low in the water to escape detection and rarely are able to fully submerge.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nastiest primary yet? Trump raises question with DeSantis attack
  2. Silicon Valley, Signature banks lobbied hard to loosen bank rules
  3. Michigan Senate votes to repeal right-to-work law in victory for organized labor
  4. Biden bank rescue provokes GOP uproar
  5. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  6. Wellesley College students vote to admit trans men and nonbinary applicants
  7. These Republicans have pushed back against DeSantis’s Ukraine comments
  8. Trump says everyone who sent him letters in new book ‘kissed my a–‘
  9. GOP fears Mastriano redux as party zeroes in on McCormick in Pennsylvania
  10. Biden seeks to make Freedom Caucus his foil — and the face of the GOP 
  11. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  12. Moody’s weighs downgrade for six US banks following SVB collapse
  13. Why the US is going full throttle on hypersonic missiles
  14. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  15. Jen Psaki knocks Tucker Carlson for treating his audience ‘like they’re ...
  16. Service member found dead in Pentagon parking lot
  17. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  18. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
Load more

Video

See all Video