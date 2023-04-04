trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Sssssh! Dutch Schiphol airport will tone down the noise

by RAF CASERT and MIKE CORDER, Associated Press - 04/04/23 8:12 AM ET
by RAF CASERT and MIKE CORDER, Associated Press - 04/04/23 8:12 AM ET

THE HAGUE (AP) — Amsterdam’s Schiphol, one of the top airports in Europe, announced Tuesday it will turn down the noise and limit its pollution in one of the world’s most densely populated areas.

The move immediately received plaudits from environmentalists but not from its biggest customer – KLM national airlines.

With its plans, the airport will phase out all traffic between midnight and 5 a.m., ban private jets and the nosiest planes and abandon a project for an additional runway.

“We have thought about growth but too little about its impact for too long. We need to be sustainable for our employees, the local environment and the world,” said Ruud Sondag, CEO of the Schiphol Group. “The only way forward is to become quieter and cleaner more rapidly. We have thought about growth but too little about its impact for too long. We need to be sustainable,” Sondag said.

The plans should kick in no later that the 2025-2026 season.

The environmental group Greenpeace welcomed the move. “Finally, they seem to turn the tide,” said its air transport expert Maarten de Zeeuw, especially lauding the ban on private jets.

“We are happy that Schiphol is listening,” De Zeeuw said. The group said that even if other European airports had nighttime flying limits, Schiphol would be the first major one on the continent to ban polluting private planes.

KLM was less enthusiastic, complaining that it wasn’t more closely consulted over the decision. “We are astonished that Schiphol is unilaterally putting forward proposals that will have far-reaching consequences for airlines, without involving the industry parties in this process,” it said in a statement.

Last summer, the Dutch government already decided to cut the maximum number of flights allowed each year in an attempt to reduce noise and air pollution.

The decision — expected to take effect late in the year — would cut the number of flights allowed from around 500,000 to 440,000.

Schiphol, on the outskirts of Amsterdam, has been growing for years and has become one of the busiest European hubs and a significant driver of economic growth in the Netherlands.

But the government also wants to cut emissions of carbon and other pollutants such as nitrogen oxide, forcing the scaling down of flights.

___

Casert reported from Brussels

.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump attacks judge in speech after facing 34-count indictment
  2. Liberal candidate Janet Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race
  3. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  4. Trump rails against charges in post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago
  5. Trump awarded more than $121,000 in legal fees from Stormy Daniels just hours ...
  6. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment
  7. 5 quick takeaways from Trump’s arraignment
  8. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  9. Judy Blume tears into Florida, DeSantis: ‘Teachers are under fire, librarians ...
  10. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  11. READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts
  12. Trump’s criminal court proceedings must be televised
  13. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  14. Manchin fumes as court blocks pipeline permit
  15. Regulators crack down on Medicare Advantage charges
  16. Don’t use the front passenger seat in these 140K recalled ...
  17. Greene drowned out by protesters, compares Trump to Jesus ahead of arraignment
  18. Protests outside Manhattan courthouse paired Trump revelry with scorn
Load more

Video

See all Video