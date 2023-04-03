trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Starbucks fires Buffalo worker active in unionization effort

by DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press - 04/03/23 2:45 PM ET
by DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press - 04/03/23 2:45 PM ET
FILE – Starbucks employees and supporters react as votes are read during a union-election watch party Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Starbucks has fired one of the workers who helped kick off a unionization effort at the company on Friday, March 31. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

Starbucks has fired one of the workers who helped kick off a unionization effort at the company.

Lexi Rizzo, an eight-year Starbucks employee and shift supervisor, was fired from her store in Buffalo, New York, on Friday. Starbucks Workers United, the union organizing Starbucks’ workers, said Rizzo was fired after arriving a few minutes late for work. It claims the firing was retaliation for Rizzo’s vocal support of the union.

Rizzo was one of the workers who first reached out to labor organizers in 2021 to unionize Starbucks stores. Since then, at least 294 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-owned U.S. stores have voted to unionize, according to the National Labor Relations Board. Seattle-based Starbucks opposes the unionization effort.

Starbucks said Monday that Rizzo was fired for “repeated and substantial violations” of its attendance policy, including one instance where she arrived more than three hours late for a shift. Starbucks said it had documented six instances in which Rizzo missed more than four hours of work.

“Our policies exist to maintain a welcoming environment for all partners and customers, and interest in a union does not exempt partners from following policies and procedures that apply to all,” the company said in a statement.

Rizzo said in a statement that she will fight to be reinstated.

Rizzo’s name appears repeatedly in a decision issued last month by a federal labor judge at the NLRB, who ordered Starbucks to reinstate seven fired workers in Buffalo after finding “egregious and widespread misconduct” by the company.

Among other things, the judge found that Starbucks was inconsistent in warning Rizzo about tardiness and illegally withheld pay raises for her and other supervisors. Starbucks is appealing that ruling.

Starbucks Workers United said two other union supporters in Buffalo and one in Eugene, Oregon, were also fired last week.

“Starbucks can fire our leaders, but they cannot stop our movement or stop the public from seeing the truth,” the union said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. North Dakota legislature fails to override veto of transgender pronoun bill
  2. 13 questions and answers on Trump’s indictment
  3. Finland to join NATO on Tuesday. What will it take for Sweden to follow?
  4. Republicans grapple with their weakness among Generation Z voters
  5. Seaweed bloom reaches record size: ‘Major beaching events are inevitable’
  6. Greene says NYC mayor is ‘delusional,’ trying to curb her First Amendment ...
  7. NYC mayor warns Greene over Trump: 'Be on your best behavior'
  8. Tennessee lawmakers stripped of committees after joining gun violence protests
  9. Texas judge orders banned books returned to library shelves
  10. Home prices soar suddenly after several months of declines
  11. Who is Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing Trump’s arraignment
  12. Will Trump be muzzled? Judge faces critical gag order choice 
  13. Russian offensive falters as Ukraine eyes counterattack
  14. Chris Christie calls Trump camp’s ‘bravado’ over indictment ‘baloney’
  15. Satellite images show dozens of Russian trenches built across Crimea: report
  16. NY judge rules no video cameras in court during Trump’s arraignment: reports
  17. One in four college applicants avoids entire states for political reasons
  18. Manchin on House Republicans’ efforts to investigate Manhattan DA: ‘Can’t ...
Load more

Video

See all Video