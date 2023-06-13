trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Stock market today: Asia markets higher ahead of US inflation, Fed rates decision

by JOE McDONALD, Associated Press - 06/13/23 2:38 AM ET
by JOE McDONALD, Associated Press - 06/13/23 2:38 AM ET
A person walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow indexes at a securities firm Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian stock markets were mostly higher Tuesday ahead of a U.S. inflation update and a Federal Reserve decision on another possible interest rate hike. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A person walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan’s Nikkei 225 and New York Dow indexes at a securities firm Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian stock markets were mostly higher Tuesday ahead of a U.S. inflation update and a Federal Reserve decision on another possible interest rate hike. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mostly higher Tuesday ahead of a U.S. inflation update and a Federal Reserve decision on another possible interest rate hike.

Shanghai declined while Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices rebounded from Monday’s plunge.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.9% to a 14-month high ahead of the release of U.S. inflation figure Tuesday. Forecasters expect it to show inflation eased in May but still was double the Fed’s 2% target despite interest rate hikes to cool business activity.

Traders hope the Fed will skip another rate increase when its monthly board meeting ends Wednesday, but that might be complicated if inflation is higher than expected. Central banks in Europe and Japan also are due to meet this week to discuss possible rate hikes.

The Fed’s benchmark lending rate is at a 16-year high, which has led to a contraction in manufacturing activity and three high-profile bank failures.

“The bull market rally looks like it doesn’t want to stop,” said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report. “Wall Street appears confident that the Fed will not be delivering its 11th straight rate hike this week.”

The Shanghai Composite Index lost less than 0.1% to 3,227.57 after China’s central bank lowered its one-week lending rate for the first time since last summer. That appeared to reflect official concern about the health of China’s economic recovery after growth in factory and consumer activity weakened.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo surged 1.8% to 33,018.65 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.5% to 19,495.06.

The Kospi in South Korea added 0.2% to 2,635.28 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was 0.2% higher at 7,135.30.

New Zealand, Bangkok and Indonesia advanced. Singapore declined.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose Monday to 4,338.93 and its highest close since April 2022.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6% to 34,066.33. The Nasdaq composite rallied 1.5% to 13,461.92.

High-growth stocks, seen by investors as some of the biggest beneficiaries of lower rates, led the market Monday. Tech stocks alone accounted for more than half the S&P 500’s gain, powered by gains of at least 1.5% for both Microsoft and Apple.

Forecasters expect Tuesday’s inflation update to show consumer prices rose 4.1% over a year earlier last month. That would be down from April’s 4.9% and last June’s peak above 9% but more than double the Fed target of 2%.

Two Fed board members have said the Fed should hold off on a rate increase this week while it gathers data on the impact of previous hikes.

On Monday, Switzerland’s UBS said it has completed its takeover of rival Credit Suisse in a government-arranged rescue combining the country’s two largest banks.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 26 cents to $67.38 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $3.05 on Monday to $67.12. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, gained 43 cents to $72.27 per barrel in London. It lost $2.95 the previous session to $71.84.

The dollar declined to 139.52 yen from Monday’s 139.62 yen. The euro advanced to $1.0796 from $1.0756.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senator will block Biden’s Justice Department nominees to protest Trump ...
  2. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  3. Democratic leader accuses McCarthy of reneging on budget deal with Biden
  4. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  5. Democrats raise concerns about Trump-appointed judge handling documents case 
  6. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  7. Trump leaves Miami after pleading not guilty in documents case: live updates
  8. GOP lawmaker drops f-bomb as moderates bash conservatives over revolt: ‘A ...
  9. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  10. How Biden’s big investments spurred a factory boom
  11. Trump stops at popular Cuban restaurant after pleading not guilty: ‘Food for ...
  12. Trump pleads not guilty in classified documents indictment
  13. Trump ordered to not speak with Walt Nauta, witnesses about documents ...
  14. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  15. Trump calls special counsel ‘thug’ and ‘Trump hater’ hours before court ...
  16. Student loan payments due in October after years-long pause
  17. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  18. McConnell, GOP allies steer clear of defending Trump on indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video